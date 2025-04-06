Former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee shared his insights about the current state of the music industry in a recent interview with Drummer’s Review. He explained why modern bands cannot replicate Motörhead’s distinctive approach to music and lifestyle.

“Money’s too important today for bands, which is understandable because it’s extremely hard to be touring and recording and to make a living in the music industry today,” Dee explained. “So I understand that money is more important today than it was in our days.”

“It’s always important, but we never felt that we needed to have a hundred million in the bank,” he continued. “Lemmy [Kilmister] was happy having his whiskey and live day to day and not run out of money. But he wasn’t a big spender at all, how he lived and all that. And that’s kind of how we all were. We just wanted to have a good life and a fun life.”

“So I don’t think that the industry could take another Motörhead today,” Dee added. “It would be clashing right away, that’s what I believe. And this political correctness that we live in today, it’s a f*cking joke. And Motörhead would never exist in this. So I believe we would’ve been arrested day two if we started that kind of band again. Like Lemmy would’ve said, we would be in jail, because they couldn’t take our sense of humor. You’re really barely supposed to have any sense of humor today, which was the big fuel in Motörhead — to give sh*t and take some sh*t, and just enjoy it and laugh about it.”

Dee’s insights stem from his extensive experience in the music industry. His perspective has been shaped by his significant tenure with Motörhead and subsequent career developments.

Legacy With Motörhead

Research published by Mabumbe highlighted Dee’s 25-year journey with Motörhead. During this time, he contributed to several iconic albums, including ‘Overnight Sensation’ and ‘We Are Motörhead.’

His distinctive drumming style became a cornerstone of Motörhead’s sound. The combination of powerful rhythms and intricate solos defined the band’s musical identity throughout his tenure.

Career Evolution

Music industry experts at Paiste documented Dee’s transition to the Scorpions in 2016. This move marked a significant shift in his musical journey. He successfully adapted to a new band dynamic and sound.

Industry Perspective

Historical records from Music Connection revealed Dee’s long-standing commitment to artistic authenticity despite industry pressures.

His observations about today’s music industry reflect deeper concerns. The challenge of balancing commercial success with artistic freedom remains a constant theme throughout his decades-long rock music career.