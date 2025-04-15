Tommy Lee Responds To Age Gap Comments With Playful Social Media Post

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has addressed public comments about his marriage in a recent Instagram post. The 61-year-old musician shared a video of himself carrying his wife Brittany Furlan Lee, 37. The playful post addressed discussions about their 26-year age difference.

The video’s caption read: “What people think when they hear you have a 26-year age gap.” Lee shared this content on Instagram.

This social media update reflects the couple’s ongoing public presence since their marriage in 2019.

Their lighthearted approach to age-gap comments demonstrates the couple’s consistent handling of public scrutiny.

The Beginning Of Their Romance

People Magazine revealed the couple’s first connection occurred on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017. They met in person during Pride Fest that year. Lee had already followed Furlan’s popular Vine videos before their meeting.

Their relationship progressed quickly. Lee proposed on Valentine’s Day 2018 with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

Public Statements On Age Difference

Nicki Swift documented Furlan’s confident stance on their age difference. She dismissed public criticism and focused on their relationship’s strength.

The couple emphasizes their personal connection above all else. Furlan describes Lee as her ‘best friend’ and highlights their shared sense of humor.

Social Media Presence

Bustle noted the couple’s active social media presence. They regularly share glimpses of their life together on various platforms.

The pair maintains authentic online interactions. Their posts showcase their mutual support and genuine relationship dynamic.