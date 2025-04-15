Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch Opens Up About Faith Journey

Brian ‘Head’ Welch, Korn’s guitarist, shared his perspective on faith and transformation in a recent Instagram post. The musician reflected on his journey from a lifestyle of excess to his current spiritual path.

“I went all in for the darkness. Drugs, sex, the whole lifestyle. Gave it everything I had. So why wouldn’t I go just as hard for the One who saved me?” Welch expressed.

“If Jesus is the meaning of life, then He deserves everything,” he continued. “And guess what? I’ve learned to live fully for Him—without losing my mind, or my edge.”

Welch’s recent statement adds another chapter to his remarkable journey of transformation. This journey began nearly two decades ago and continues to influence both his personal life and musical career.

The Initial Transformation

Insights from CBN revealed that Welch made a bold decision in 2005. He left Korn, the band he helped found, to focus on his newfound faith after battling severe drug addiction.

This decision marked a complete departure from his previous lifestyle. He dedicated himself to rebuilding his life around his spiritual beliefs and recovery.

Return To Music With Purpose

Documentation from Grand Canyon University News highlighted Welch’s return to Korn in 2013. He viewed this return not just as a musical comeback but as a mission field to share his faith.

His return proved a significant point. It demonstrated that faith and participation in the metal music scene could coexist harmoniously. Personal beliefs and professional passion found their balance in his life.

Literary Documentation

The guitarist’s spiritual journey found expression through his writing, as shown on the Brian Head Welch Store. He authored several books, including ‘With My Eyes Wide Open’ and ‘Stronger: Forty Days of Metal and Spirituality.’

These works provide detailed accounts of his ongoing spiritual development. They offer valuable insights into maintaining faith while staying true to musical roots in the metal community.