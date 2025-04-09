KISS Faces Fan Backlash Over Tommy Thayer’s Unmasked Reunion Show

KISS has announced new details about their upcoming Las Vegas fan festival through their official Instagram account. Current lead guitarist Tommy Thayer will join Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for an unmasked electric performance.

“Tommy Thayer, lead guitarist of KISS, will join Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for a one-of-a-kind KISS unmasked electric show,” the band stated. “In addition to Bruce Kulick, we have some more special guests to announce for KISS Army Storms Vegas – the hottest fan festival Las Vegas has ever seen.”

“We also welcome Black N Blue and former frontman of Skid Row, Sebastian Bach,” the announcement continued. “The celebration continues with not one, but two cover bands of KISS – namely KISS Nation & Mr Speed. Last but not least, we are joined by the founders of the KISS Army – Bill Starkey and Jay Evans.”

Fans have expressed disappointment over the absence of original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss from the lineup.

“Why the f*ck are they even doing these shows?!? No one cares unless Ace Frehley or Peter Criss are involved,” a fan wrote. “What about Ace and Peter? Were they invited to come to this show and play? That’s bullsh*t if they weren’t,” another one stated.

This latest development emerges at a crucial point in KISS’s history. The band has undergone several major transitions in both lineup and performance style.

Post-Farewell Tour Era

Eddie Trunk revealed that this event will be one of the first joint concerts for Stanley and Simmons since their End Of The Road farewell tour ended in 2023.

The unmasked format marks a significant shift from their traditional performances. This new approach adds another dimension to the band’s evolving presentation style.

Historical Context: The Original Unmasked Era

Historical records show that Ace Frehley’s final regular touring period with KISS occurred during the Unmasked Tour in 1980. He briefly returned to the band in 1996.

The Unmasked Tour introduced drummer Eric Carr as Peter Criss’s replacement. This change initiated a series of significant lineup adjustments throughout the band’s history.

Fan Response And Legacy

VH1 documented the complex relationship between KISS and their original lineup. This topic has remained sensitive among fans for decades.

The current controversy reflects long-standing tensions in the KISS community. Fans consistently voice their desire for reunion performances with the original lineup, particularly during major events like the upcoming Las Vegas festival.