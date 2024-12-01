Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Reacts to Nova Rock Ban with Sarcastic Instagram Post

Falling In Reverse has been banned from playing at Austria’s Nova Rock Festival in 2025, and frontman Ronnie Radke didn’t take it well. The band had announced they would perform at the festival on June 11, but on November 28, the festival organizers confirmed the cancellation, simply stating, “Falling in Reverse will not play at Nova Rock 2025,” without giving more details.

Radke responded to the news with two recent Instagram stories. He shared a picture of a Vienna sausage can with his and the band’s names on it, tagging the festival. He also shared a message from a fan who insulted him. “Like I said, you are such an idiot! 0% self-reflection —100% idiot. I hope that in a few years the band and the name ‘Ronnie Radke’ will be forgotten! You should have stayed in prison, or even better a psychiatric hospital, that’s the right place for idiots like you.”

Radke sarcastically replied, “Bully this little baby.”

The cancellation comes after the band canceled their November 26 show in Vienna and November 28 show in Prague, making it five canceled shows on their European tour. Fans were frustrated and shared their disappointment online.

Radke addressed the Vienna show cancellation during a gaming livestream, banning a fan who asked about it and making a joke about the situation. “You know what? Rest of the tour is canceled. I don’t feel like playing. This isn’t… I’m not Playboy Cardi, okay? We don’t… Not Axl Rose, we’re not doing that. You understand. There’s reasons. We have reasons to believe that Vienna fans are soft as shit. That’s the reason why we’re not playing. Just kidding. Anyway, I’m just kidding. I’m just joking about that,” he said.

He also compared the situation to other bands canceling tours. “But hey, shows get canceled, man. Motherf*cker, Bad Omens canceled an entire Europe tour because his mental health. I don’t see any you guys f*cking getting mad at him. You understand? Go eat a f*cking Vienna sausage and shut the f*ck up.”

The band is still continuing their tour, with the next performance in Paris and the final show in London on December 16.