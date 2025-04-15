Valerie Bertinelli Defends Eddie Van Halen’s Legacy, Addresses Band Breakup Claims

Valerie Bertinelli, Eddie Van Halen’s ex-wife, addressed long-standing rumors about Van Halen’s breakup during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. She discussed comparisons between herself and Yoko Ono regarding their alleged roles in band dissolution.

“Oh, you didn’t know that I broke up Van Halen? But I could not play [Yoko Ono]. As if I had the power to break up a band,” Bertinelli stated. “Yoko’s an amazing woman. She’s an artist, and she did not break up the Beatles. The Beatles had their own issues.”

“And it wasn’t all Ed’s fault,” she continued. “Okay, I’m just going to put that out there. Everybody loves to blame Ed, and he can’t defend himself. Nowhere near was it all Ed’s fault… He just wanted to write his music and play his music.”

Bertinelli continues to protect Eddie Van Halen’s legacy following his passing. Her recent statements illuminate the complex dynamics that shaped their personal relationship and the band’s history.

Marriage And Personal Journey

Documentation from The List revealed that Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981. Their marriage lasted until 2007, following a separation in 2001.

People Magazine detailed the couple’s various challenges. Their relationship faced struggles with substance abuse and infidelity that led to their eventual separation.

Post-Divorce Relationship

Entertainment Tonight noted that Bertinelli and Van Halen maintained a close relationship for their son Wolfgang. Their commitment to co-parenting showcased their ability to overcome personal differences.

They established a mature post-divorce dynamic. Both parties focused on their shared commitment to family rather than past conflicts.

Legacy And Reflection

People highlighted Bertinelli’s consistent efforts to preserve Van Halen’s musical legacy. She maintains honesty about their shared history while protecting his memory.

Bertinelli’s memoirs and public statements continue to acknowledge Eddie Van Halen’s importance in her life. She balances candid discussions about their relationship’s challenges with deep respect for his musical genius and their shared memories.