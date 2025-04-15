Erik Grönwall Explains Why Michael Schenker’s Tour Felt Right

Former Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall addressed his departure from the band in a recent YouTube video. He detailed the differences between touring arrangements with Skid Row and his current collaboration with Michael Schenker.

“First of all if you take time to recover and if you do it well and if you’re lucky you start to feel better,” Grönwall explained. “The thing I said was that I needed more time in between tours to recover. My proposal was 3 weeks on the road and one month off.”

“I completely understand that Skid Row is a touring band and they’ve done this since before I was born actually,” he continued. “So they didn’t find that feasible and that’s fine. But now, it’s been a year. I’m feeling much better. Actually, I feel really good out here.”

“When I brought this up with Michael like, ‘Hey, just so you know this is my medical history this is what I’ve been through. I just want you to know that,'” Grönwall added. “He was like, ‘Okay, don’t worry. I’ll make sure we have a singer ready to jump in for you if you should feel like you want to sit one out.'”

The singer’s focus on health management has shaped his recent career decisions. This background provides context for his artistic choices and required performance accommodations.

Battle With Leukemia

Chaoszine revealed that Grönwall received a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021. This diagnosis arrived at a crucial point in his career and demanded immediate medical attention.

His health journey has shaped his professional path significantly. The proposed schedule of three weeks touring followed by a month of recovery reflects his ongoing health management needs.

Skid Row Departure Circumstances

Blabbermouth noted that Skid Row found Grönwall’s proposed touring schedule economically unfeasible. The band has maintained an intensive performance schedule throughout its decades-long career.

The separation occurred on amicable terms. Grönwall maintains that both parties were ‘good for each other’ during his time with the band. Practical considerations, rather than personal conflicts, drove the decision.

New Career Chapter

The collaboration with Michael Schenker marks a new phase that better suits Grönwall’s health requirements. Ultimate Guitar highlighted Schenker’s supportive approach. The guitarist ensures a backup singer remains available for performances when needed.

Grönwall has also begun work on his memoirs. This new project will offer fans deeper insights into his musical journey and health challenges that have influenced his career choices.