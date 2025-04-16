Ghost’s Tobias Forge Praises Metal Community’s Age-Inclusive Nature

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge shared his thoughts on heavy metal culture in a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK. His comments emphasized the genre’s broad appeal across different age groups and its welcoming atmosphere.

“Some people who are unaware or not interested in what metal is, especially in the death metal and black metal world – even though they might be interested in Ghost, I think Ghost might come off as a little bit more exotic and strange than it actually is for someone who comes from my scene where a lot of these aesthetic attributes and themes and visuals is very much part of the main frame of what we’re doing,” Forge explained.

“Depending on where you count, but if hard rock really started with like Black Sabbath and Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, and is still being on a daily basis new bands are being formed and on a daily basis or at least on a weekly basis there are new records coming out,” he continued. “It is a hugely non-ageist genre where you have everything from senior citizens to little kids who like heavy metal music. So it’s a very friendly community.”

Forge’s perspective on metal’s inclusivity stems from his own musical journey and Ghost’s expanding influence in the genre.

Musical Evolution

Research published by Miss Mephistopheles revealed Forge’s early career in the extreme metal scene. He established his reputation as a member of the Swedish death metal band Repugnant before creating Ghost.

His diverse musical background shaped Ghost’s distinctive sound. The band successfully combines traditional heavy metal elements with theatrical performances and broader musical styles.

Mainstream Success

A study from Nightingale DVS tracked Ghost’s significant growth in popularity. The band’s monthly Spotify listeners grew from 2 million in 2021 to a remarkable new height.

The band achieved a major breakthrough when ‘Mary On A Cross’ became a viral sensation on TikTok in 2022. This success pushed their monthly listeners beyond 8 million. The viral moment introduced Ghost to a broader audience outside the traditional metal community.