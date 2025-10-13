KISS Legend Ace Frehley Faces Health Challenges as Rumors Grow

Eddie Trunk recently gave an update on Ace Frehley’s health during his radio show, addressing the widespread rumors surrounding the KISS guitarist’s recent medical situation, which were first reported by KISS Bootleg Art on Instagram.

According to a KISS fan who shared details about the matter and Trunk’s remarks, “In recent days, fans were informed of an accident Ace suffered in his recording studio, and it was subsequently announced that all Ace performances for 2025 would be canceled,” the fan wrote. “This is all being kept as official information.”

The fan went on to describe the circulating rumors and Trunk’s response. “This week, rumors spread that Ace had a stroke caused by high blood pressure. But yesterday, Eddie Trunk commented on his show that he had spoken to Ace and confirmed he had not had a stroke,” they said. “Although he knows about Ace’s condition, he will not reveal it until Ace and Family decide to publicly disclose it.”

They added that band members have asked for support from fans during this time. “That’s all we know so far, although two members of their band posted asking for prayers for Ace, and one of them said he was free for some musical project,” they noted.

Concerns about Frehley’s health began in late September after the 74-year-old guitarist experienced complications that caused major tour disruptions.

According to Louder Sound, Frehley sustained a minor fall in his recording studio, which led to a hospital visit and the cancellation of his appearance at the Antelope Valley Fair on September 26, 2025. Although the initial injury was described as minor, the situation seems to have evolved into more serious health issues.

On October 6, 2025, Blabbermouth reported that Frehley announced the cancellation of all remaining 2025 tour dates due to ongoing, unspecified medical problems. His doctors advised him to avoid travel and focus on recovery, suggesting that his condition requires prolonged rest and treatment.

Despite the stroke rumors spreading across social media, there has been no official confirmation about the specific nature of Frehley’s condition. The only verified information so far refers to the studio fall and ongoing medical concerns. No details regarding a stroke or other diagnoses have been confirmed. The true nature of Frehley’s health situation remains undisclosed until an official statement is made by the guitarist or his family.