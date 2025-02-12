What Role Mike Portnoy Had to Give Up in Dream Theater

In a new Drumeo interview, Mike Portnoy discussed the responsibilities he regained after rejoining Dream Theater.

Production and Creative Control

Portnoy revealed that while he has reclaimed some roles, he had to step back from others. One major change was in album production. “For instance, the production in the new album, I don’t have a co-producer credit, which is unusual, but that was one area that I had to step back and respect John Petrucci’s wishes.”

He explained that he and Petrucci previously co-produced albums, but after his departure, Petrucci took over as the sole producer and wanted to keep that role. “When I left the band he took over the sole producer credit and I guess he got very comfortable with it and likes it. So he asked if I would mind him getting the sole credit. I mean that’s fine. That is a role that I used to really love but I do have to respect their wishes.”

Acknowledging his 13-year absence, Portnoy said he couldn’t just return and make demands. “They had been doing it for 13 years without me, so I can’t come in and demand this and demand that. I need to be easy with it. So that’s one area that I didn’t regain.”

Setlist Curation

Even after stepping back from production, Portnoy is once again in charge of the band’s setlist. Vocalist James LaBrie praised Portnoy’s ability to craft an engaging live experience. “He does it most admirably because Mike first and foremost is the biggest fan of the band, so he’s very analytical about the way that he goes about it, where you start, and how you produce something that is going to satisfy each pretty much each and every fan so that when they walk away from the show, at the end of the day, are they saying, ‘Oh my God, I was able to hear so many songs that I was hoping would be in the setlist?'”

Portnoy ensures that each show has a fresh setlist, avoiding repetition for returning fans. “So, Mike will look at things like, ‘Okay what was played on the last tour what was played the last time we came into this territory?’ So, he’s ensuring that this setlist will be something different for people if we play in Lithuania and the last time they saw us, what was this and this? So, we’re not playing those songs. Basically it’s just trying to really bring something new to the areas that we’re going in that we haven’t played in quite some time.”

Dream Theater is currently on tour in support of their new album, ‘Parasomnia.’