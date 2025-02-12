Why Sammy Hagar Made More Money Than David Lee Roth

The ongoing rivalry between former Van Halen frontmen Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth has never truly ceased, persisting even after the band disbanded following the passing of Eddie Van Halen in 2020. The debate over who was the better vocalist rumbled on for years, with occasional remarks from Hagar himself making fresh headlines.

In 2023, one such remark gained significant attention when Hagar shared his thoughts on their respective fortunes. The question on everyone’s mind: Does Roth really make less than Hagar? And if so, what’s the reason?

Hagar’s Earnings Far Outpace Roth’s

During an appearance on the ‘Wild Ride Podcast,’ Sammy Hagar revealed that he has consistently earned far more than David Lee Roth for his live shows. He explained, “Dave, he had that sort of a big album, one kind of a big album, but he didn’t have a solo career. He was playing small places. So, when he came in with me, he was making, like, $25,000 a night, I was making $150,000 a night, and they said, ‘Oh you guys are gonna make the same money. Dave gets to make $150.'”

Hagar continued, “He ain’t f-cking made $150 in his life except in Van Halen! But I said, ‘I’ve gotta do this.’ So, I bent over backwards. And he still always tried to f-ck with the rules.” The stark contrast in their paychecks seemed to stem from different approaches to the music business and personal work ethics.

Why The Income Gap?

David Lee Roth undeniably played a crucial role in Van Halen’s meteoric rise, especially in the band’s early years. His vocals graced the records ‘Van Halen’ and ‘1984,’ which featured classic hits like ‘Jump’ and ‘Panama.’ After leaving the band in 1985, largely due to creative differences, Roth launched his solo career. While some of his solo efforts found success, they never quite reached the iconic heights of Van Halen. So, he returned in 2007, appearing on ‘A Different Kind of Truth.’

According to Hagar, Roth’s income stood at a lower point than him after all that work because he “doesn’t play well with others” and “doesn’t care about singing. If he did, he’d take care of his voice or he’d take voice lessons and get warmed up and do something.”

Hagar Is A Successful Entrepreneur

But the financial difference between Hagar and Roth isn’t solely due to their musical careers. Hagar’s $150 million net worth is partly from the Cabo Wabo brand while Roth has an estimated net worth of around $60 million.

Hagar launched the Cabo Wabo brand in the 1990s, naming it after a bar he owned in Mexico. The tequila line quickly gained popularity, and in 2007, Hagar sold 80% of the company for $80 million. He later sold the remaining 20% in 2009 for an additional $15 million. In total, Hagar made about $95 million from those deals alone.

Beyond Cabo Wabo, Hagar’s business ventures extend to co-owning Santo Tequila with celebrity chef Guy Fieri and another alcohol brand, Beach Bar Rum.