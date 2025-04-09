5 Things To Know About Make Them Suffer For Metalcore Fans

Make Them Suffer stands as one of metalcore’s most intriguing evolutionary stories. The Australian outfit has masterfully navigated the balance between their deathcore roots and modern metalcore innovations. According to Dead Rhetoric, this evolution is particularly evident in their latest self-titled release.

Make Them Suffer is growing fast. They’ll go on an 18-show tour across Australia in June–July 2025 with Justice for the Damned and The Gloom in the Corner. They’ve also played with big names like Bring Me The Horizon and at major festivals like Download and Copenhell.

A big change came when Alex Reade joined as keyboardist and co-lead singer. Now, for the first time, the band has two vocalists with screaming parts. Their sound includes more electronic and djent elements but still keeps its metalcore roots.

1. Musical Evolution And Sonic Identity

The band’s journey from deathcore beginnings to their current sound shows a calculated progression. Their early work featured prominent symphonic elements. Over time, they embraced a more modern approach while maintaining their signature intensity.

Their 2024 self-titled album represents this evolution. Forever Loud describes it as a bold sonic exploration featuring 11 tracks that showcase their most refined work to date.

2. Conceptual Depth And Storytelling

Make Them Suffer’s artistic vision extends beyond musical composition. Their 2015 release, ‘Old Souls,’ demonstrates their commitment to narrative depth. Invicta Magazine reports that the album presents a unique reverse-chronological story. It follows a protagonist’s battle with inner demons, showcasing the band’s ability to weave complex narratives into their musical framework.

3. Personnel Changes And Commercial Success

Significant lineup changes have marked the band’s journey. The most notable changes include the 2017 departure of keyboardist and vocalist Louisa Burton, followed by Booka Nile’s tenure until 2022. Make Them Suffer has maintained their commercial momentum through these transitions. Their 2017 album ‘Worlds Apart’ reached number 29 on the Australian charts, as documented by Distorted Sound Magazine.

4. Current Era And Future Direction

The November 2024 release of their self-titled album marks a significant milestone. This latest offering combines their characteristic intensity with innovative elements. The positive reception indicates successful navigation of genre evolution while maintaining artistic integrity.

These developments continue to shape the band’s trajectory. Recent changes have added new dimensions to their story.

5. Latest Album Reception And Chart Performance

Metal Planet Music reports that SharpTone Records released the self-titled album on November 8, 2024. The album has garnered significant attention across the metal community. Its #38 peak position on the Australian Albums (ARIA) chart demonstrates the band’s growing mainstream appeal.

The album features 11 tracks that blend metalcore, deathcore, and electronic elements. Songs like ‘Doomswitch’ and ‘Mana God’ exemplify their evolved sound.