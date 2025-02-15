5 Things You Should Know About Dan Jacobs From Atreyu

Atreyu’s guitarist Dan Jacobs has been a key part of the band’s sound for years. While fans know him for his fast riffs and energetic performances, there’s more to him than just music. Here are five things you might not know about Dan Jacobs.

1. Green Day Inspired Him to Start a Band

Dan Jacobs first wanted to be in a band after seeing Green Day in 1994. He was only 12 years old at the time. Their music got him into punk rock, but over time, he started listening to heavier styles like metal and 80s rock. He also looked up to local bands, including Thrice, who had a punk sound that influenced Atreyu’s early music.

2. He Doesn’t Know What “Atreyu” Means

Unlike some bands with deep meanings behind their names, Atreyu’s name was picked randomly. It comes from ‘The NeverEnding Story,’ but Dan Jacobs admits that there isn’t much meaning behind it. A friend named Scott Lloyd suggested it, and the band stuck with it.

3. He Loves 80s Rock

Dan Jacobs is a big fan of 80s rock bands, and he tries to bring that sound into Atreyu’s music. He has even been spotted wearing a Whitesnake shirt in interviews. He believes that 80s rock had a unique energy, and he applies that style whenever he can.

4. He’s a Huge Metallica Fan

Dan Jacobs considers Metallica one of the most important bands in rock and metal. He first heard them in the 90s, when ‘Enter Sandman’ was all over MTV and VH1. He was more into punk bands like The Offspring and Rancid at first, but he started getting into heavier metal by high school. The Metallica song that stuck with him the most was ‘Battery’ from the ‘Master of Puppets’ album.

5. He Has Performed Stand-Up Comedy

Dan Jacobs also tried stand-up comedy. In 2018, he performed in Huntington Beach, California, where he shared a story from the Taste of Chaos 2008 tour.