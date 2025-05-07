Yngwie Malmsteen Claims Eddie Van Halen Avoided Sharing Stage With Him

Yngwie Malmsteen has shared revealing details about his interactions with Eddie Van Halen in an interview with Classic Rock. The Swedish guitarist described several instances where Van Halen appeared reluctant to interact or perform alongside him.

“I never said a bad word about him,” Malmsteen stated. “I never will, because I think he was amazing.”

“I used to know a guy that worked in the grocery store where Eddie would shop, and the guy would ask him: ‘Hey, what do you think about Yngwie Malmsteen, the new Swedish kid?’ And Eddie would say: ‘I don’t know who that is,'” Malmsteen revealed. “Meanwhile, Dave Roth told me that Eddie would have his ghetto blaster, playing my sh*t on it all day long.”

“I was doing a concert festival in Holland, and Van Halen were headlining,” he continued. “But I find out they cancelled the show… I hear that the promoter got a phone call from Eddie himself, who said: ‘Just to let you know, if Yngwie Malmsteen is playing, I’m not playing. And I will never f*cking play the same stage as Yngwie Malmsteen.'”

The revelations provide a unique glimpse into the complex relationship between these two guitar legends. Each artist left their distinct mark on rock music history.

Early Influence And Musical Direction

Documentation from Ultimate Guitar revealed Malmsteen’s first encounter with Van Halen’s music in 1978. The Swedish guitarist experienced their debut album and felt immediately captivated by the band’s energy and attitude.

Malmsteen chose to forge his own musical path. He deliberately avoided copying Van Halen’s signature techniques, including the revolutionary tapping style.

Musical Legacy

Loudwire documented Eddie Van Halen’s revolutionary impact on guitar playing. His influence extended beyond rock music and shaped the approach of countless musicians.

Van Halen’s legacy reached its final chapter in 2020 with Eddie’s passing. The legendary group quietly disbanded after four decades of shaping rock music.

Mutual Respect

In a candid conversation with Guitar World, Malmsteen expressed genuine admiration for Van Halen’s musicianship. He described being “blown away” upon first hearing Van Halen’s music.

The complex professional relationship never diminished Malmsteen’s respect for Van Halen’s artistry. He maintained a consistently respectful stance toward Van Halen’s contributions to music.