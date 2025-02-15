Deryck Whibley Shares His Metallica Experience

Deryck Whibley recently shared his experience of meeting Metallica on Instagram.

He started by mentioning, “They say never meet your heroes. Well, let me tell you about Metallica.” He added that Sum 41 has had the chance to meet many artists they admired growing up, and most have been friendly.

Whibley Talks Metallica’s Kindness And Humility

“But Metallica, one of the biggest bands on the planet, couldn’t have been cooler. Even though we’re not, they always treated us like equals when we’re around them. They’ve always been kind, humble, cool, respectful and friendly. Maybe it’s the elder statesmen in them, or maybe it’s Maybelline.”

Whibley also recalled the MTV ICON celebration in 2003, where Sum 41 was invited to perform while touring ‘Does This Look Infected.’ “As usual, we had no rehearsals and quickly put this medley together practicing in the tour bus a couple of nights before the broadcast,” he said.

Metallica’s Influence On Sum 41’s Career

He continued, “Metallica was coming out of a bit of hiatus and uncertain period at this time. But it was such an honor to open the show for them. And then watch them become even bigger and grow into the giant stadium band they soon became after this is incredible.”

Deryck went on to talk about the experience, saying, “Were we nervous? Absolutely! Did we f*ck up? Yess! Was it a blast regardless? 100%. It’s rock n roll! It’s meant to be off the cuff, a little loose and most importantly, totally live! After this night we played more shows together and hung out and got to know them a little better.”

He also spoke about Metallica’s members, noting, “Each member of Metallica, although very different, were always easy and fun to chat with. And of course back then, we were in our days of never sleeping, always working and constantly partying. So we had a particularly mutual bond with Lars Ulrich in those days. Good times, good shows and good dudes. F*CKIN METALLICA! What is your favorite Metallica song?”

Whibley has shared his admiration for Metallica in several interviews. He once compared them to The Beatles, acknowledging that while Metallica’s music is heavier, both bands write catchy songs.

Photo Credit: Deryck Whibley – Instagram