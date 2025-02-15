The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Wealth Ranking – Who Earned the Most?

The Dillinger Escape Plan was officially ended in 2017, but its members have their own careers and financial success. But who earned the most?

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Rise and Breakup

The Dillinger Escape Plan was formed in 1997 in Morris Plains, New Jersey, with Ben Weinman (guitar), Adam Doll (bass), Dimitri Minakakis (vocals), and Chris Pennie (drums) as the original lineup. The band went through multiple lineup changes over time, but Weinman remained the only original member until the very end.

The Dillinger Escape Plan released six studio albums starting with ‘Calculating Infinity’ in 1999. It sold over 100,000 copies. They won awards from Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Revolver, and the PLUG Independent Music Awards. In 2017, they received an AIM Award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Music.’

After their last album ‘Dissociation’ (2016), the band announced they would break up after their final tour.

Did The Dillinger Escape Plan Ever Consider a Reunion?

In December 2023, the band surprised fans by announcing a 2024 reunion for three New York shows featuring original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Calculating Infinity.’

Before this, former singer Greg Puciato hinted that promoters offered huge amounts of money for a full reunion. But Ben Weinman denied this, saying money was never even discussed. He also clarified that Puciato was never a part of the band’s business side and was only paid as an independent contractor. Weinman said the band was approached about playing Furnace Fest, but they turned down all reunion offers.

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Wealth Rankings

Members of The Dillinger Escape Plan built solid financial success. Here’s how their estimated net worth ranks as of 2025:

1. Ben Weinman – $8 Million

Weinman handled the business side of The Dillinger Escape Plan as the band’s founder and only constant member. His financial success likely comes from music, production, and other ventures. His current net worth is $8 million.

2. Dimitri Minakakis – $6 Million

Minakakis was the band’s first vocalist and left after Calculating Infinity (1999). His current net worth is estimated at $6 million.

3. Liam Wilson – $7 Million

Wilson was the band’s longtime bassist, joining in 2000 and staying until their final show in 2017. He played on most of their albums and tours. His net worth is $7 million.

4. Billy Rymer – $5 Million

Rymer joined as the band’s drummer in 2009 to replace Gil Sharone. He played on the band’s last three albums and was a key part of their later years. His current net worth is around $5 million.

5. James Love – $4 Million

Love was a touring guitarist before officially joining in 2012. His time with the band was brief, and he has a net worth of $4 million.

What’s Next for The Dillinger Escape Plan?

In December 2023, The Dillinger Escape Plan announced their first reunion shows in years, set to take place at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater on June 21, 2024, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Calculating Infinity.’ The band quickly added two more shows due to high demand at the same venue on June 22 and 23.

The lineup for these performances features original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis, alongside Ben Weinman (guitar), Liam Wilson (bass), and Billy Rymer (drums).

In March 2024, Weinman revealed that the band would also play in Belgium at Lokerse Feesten, with James Love returning as rhythm guitarist for the reunion. Three more European shows were scheduled as well. As for now, the band is set to play ‘Calculating Infinity’ in Australia.