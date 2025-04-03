Adrian Smith Admits He’d Show Off If He Had Yngwie Malmsteen’s Skills

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith shared his approach to guitar playing and musicianship in an interview with Loudwire. The veteran musician discussed his playing style and its distinction from technical shredders in the metal genre.

“I’m not a shredder by any means. I’m not really technical, but I think I’ve got a fair musical sense,” Smith said. “I try to make my solos musical because I think melody is kind of timeless, isn’t it?”

“When I first joined Maiden, I’d never really done much recording before, but I tended to work out my solos in advance,” he continued. “I don’t do that so much these days, although I still have a few preconceived ideas going into it.”

“If I could play like Yngwie Malmsteen, I probably wouldn’t shut up,” Smith added. “It’s like athletes — some guys can run all day up and down a pitch and some guys just say in one position. Everyone has their specialty.”

Smith’s reflections on his playing style illuminate the evolution of his musical journey. His distinctive approach to guitar work in metal continues to evolve.

Signature Style Evolution

A study by JamPlay revealed Smith’s unique fusion of blues-influenced licks with modal playing and arpeggios. This combination creates a signature sound that balances melodic sensibility with metal intensity.

His distinctive style has become fundamental to Iron Maiden’s sound. Smith’s melodic approach enhances the band’s complex arrangements and dynamic song structures.

Modern Performance Approach

Stage technology advancements have transformed Smith’s playing style. Loudwire noted that better sound systems and stage conditions now enable him to embrace improvisation during live performances.

This evolution shows Smith’s ongoing growth as a musician. He has moved from carefully planned solos to a more fluid style that responds to the moment.

Three-Guitar Dynamic

In conversations with Blabbermouth, Smith explained how Iron Maiden’s three-guitar lineup succeeds through each guitarist’s distinct style.

The effectiveness of this unusual metal music setup highlights Smith’s melodic contributions. His approach helps create a balanced guitar sound within the band and demonstrates that technical prowess extends beyond speed and complexity.