Slash Reflects on Alex Lifeson’s Frustration Before Rush Decided to Reunite

Slash recently shared his thoughts on Rush’s reunion announcement, offering insights from a past conversation with guitarist Alex Lifeson in a statement published by Loudwire.

When asked about his reaction to the band’s return, Slash explained that he and Lifeson had spent time together a few years back, discussing music and life over dinner. During that meeting, Slash noticed Lifeson’s desire to perform again, though he was unsure of the right project to pursue. “[Alex Lifeson] and I hung out [a few years ago] and had a great time, went to dinner and talked about all kinds of different stuff,” Slash said. “But I could tell he was really itching to go out and play and he didn’t want to go out and play in whatever thrown together thing.”

Slash recalled that Lifeson was looking for something more meaningful and hadn’t yet found the right opportunity. “He wanted to do something, but he didn’t seem to know what he wanted to do. I got that feeling and I sort of felt bad for him because I know how I would feel. There’s a certain amount of frustration with not being able to just do what you want to do.”

Following Rush’s official reunion announcement, Slash expressed genuine excitement about the band’s next chapter. “So with this announcement, I thought, man, that’s so cool. They’re going to go out there and they’ve got a great drummer and they’re going to go out there and play.”

Slash’s enthusiasm underscores the significance of Rush’s return and the enduring legacy of the legendary Canadian rock group. According to Guitar World, Rush has announced the Fifty Something tour for 2026—a milestone event celebrating over five decades of the band’s influential career and marking their long-awaited return to the stage.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee decided to reunite after a period of reflection and soul-searching. Their goal is to honor the memory of Neil Peart, Rush’s iconic drummer and lyricist, who passed away in 2020, while also reconnecting with fans around the world. The decision to move forward reflects both musicians’ commitment to preserving Peart’s legacy and continuing the band’s story in a meaningful way.

A key aspect of the reunion involves the introduction of a new drummer to carry Peart’s musical torch. Guitar World notes that Rush has selected Anika Nilles, a renowned German drummer known for her work with Jeff Beck. Nilles has been praised as an exceptional musician who brings her own artistry to Rush’s sound while honoring Peart’s irreplaceable contributions.

The Fifty Something tour will include more than 50 shows across 24 cities throughout Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The tour kicks off on June 7, 2026, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles—the same venue where Rush performed their final show with Peart in 2015.

According to the band’s official website, Peart’s family has given their blessing to the tour, emphasizing that it will serve as a celebration of Neil’s life, music, and legacy. This heartfelt approval highlights the respect and care behind Rush’s decision to reunite, ensuring that the upcoming performances honor one of rock’s most revered figures.