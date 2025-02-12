Alicia Taylor’s Warning About Corey Taylor Imposters

Alicia Taylor revealed that several women were scammed by imposters pretending to be her husband, Corey Taylor.

Taking to X, Alicia shared her concern: “I feel really bad for all the people getting catfished by scammers pretending to be celebrities. I’ve heard of three women now that believe they’ve been in a relationship with Corey over the past year, and have given money to ‘him.’ Don’t fall for it guys!”

A user responded, asking, “They don’t think to check his social media and find posts of his love for YOU??” Alicia replied, “They were convinced he was leaving me and I didn’t know it yet.”

How Alicia and Corey Met

Alicia and Corey Taylor’s relationship began with an awkward backstage encounter. In a 2022 interview, Alicia shared how Corey initially snubbed her. “He snubbed me one day backstage, and I think the situation was a little odd at first, but I went to shake his hand, and I said, ‘Thank you so much; it’s so nice to meet you,’ and he looked at me and just turned around and walked away.”

The two met again later, and after several interactions, Corey finally persuaded her to go on a date after a tour. “By the time we toured together, he had asked me to go out on a date, and I had said no. I didn’t want to date a band guy, that’s what they all say, and I didn’t want to. … I wanted to be professional, so he said, ‘Let me talk; just hear me out.'”

After the tour, they went on their first date. “I was like, fine, I’ll listen. I’m just going to collect data, and he was trying and trying and trying, and then eventually he said, ‘Listen, can I take you on a date after this tour?’ I said, ‘After the tour is over, after the last show we’re done working, you can take me on a date,’ and then the rest is history.”

Corey Taylor had been married twice before marrying Alicia and has three children from those marriages.