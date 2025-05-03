Aric And Malcolm Van Halen: All You Need To Know About Alex Van Halen’s Kids

Alex Van Halen, the legendary drummer of Van Halen, has built a remarkable musical legacy. His family life has been marked by multiple chapters. His journey through parenthood has produced two sons. Each son has carved their own unique path while carrying the weight of the Van Halen name.

Alex’s Path To Fatherhood

Alex Van Halen’s personal life features several significant relationships. According to VHND, his first marriage to Valeri Kendall in June 1983 lasted only two months. His second marriage to Kelly Carter in 1984 brought him his first son. His current marriage to Stine Schyberg has given him his second child and a stable family foundation.

Aric Van Halen: The Athletic Legacy

Aric Van Halen was born on October 6, 1989, to Alex and Kelly Carter Van Halen. He has forged his own identity away from the music world. As reported by The New York Times, Aric has made his mark in athletics, particularly in running. He achieved the remarkable feat of competing in the Olympic trials for the steeplechase in 2016. Beyond sports, he has developed a career in photography. He specializes in sports, lifestyle, and portrait work.

Malcolm Van Halen: The Next Generation

Malcolm Van Halen was born on August 1, 1999. He represents the newest chapter in the Van Halen legacy. Malcolm is the son of Alex and his current wife Stine Schyberg. He maintains a relatively private life while nurturing an interest in motorsports. According to eCelebrity Mirror, he shares his passion through social media. He documents high-performance vehicles under the handle “vhmotorsports.”

The Influence Of Stine Schyberg

The stability in Alex’s life has benefited both his sons significantly through his marriage to Stine Schyberg. Their relationship began in 1996. They married in 2000, leading to a transformative period in Alex’s life. “I literally owe my life to Stine,” Alex has stated. He acknowledges her crucial role in helping him overcome substance abuse issues, as reported by People.

Both sons have chosen different paths from their father’s musical legacy. Each has achieved notable success in their respective fields.

Aric’s Athletic Achievements

According to University of Colorado Athletics, Aric’s dedication to running led to significant success. He earned First Team All-American honors at the 2013 NCAA Championships. He secured an impressive eighth-place finish with a time of 8:44.50 in the steeplechase.

His athletic prowess continued to grow. As documented by World Athletics, Aric set his personal best time of 8:32.92 in the 3000m steeplechase in 2014. This achievement established him among the top U.S. competitors in the discipline.

Collegiate Success

As reported by RunnerSpace, Aric’s collegiate career showed consistent improvement. His dedication to his craft led to his emergence as one of the nation’s top steeplechase competitors during his time at the University of Colorado.

His achievements in track and field demonstrate the Van Halen drive for excellence. Success runs in various forms through the family’s veins, even beyond their musical roots.