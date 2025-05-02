Primus Reveals Failed Attempt To Recruit Female Drummer

Les Claypool revealed details about Primus’s previous drummer search in a recent interview with Official Primus. The band sought out accomplished drummer Veronica Bellino for the position. However, circumstances prevented the collaboration from materializing.

“Another drummer that we wanted to get was Veronica Bellino. She was ripping. And somebody had submitted for her which we didn’t realize. So when we contact her, she was excited and flattered I guess or I heard,” Claypool revealed.

“But she has a gig that I guess is doing very well. And she just didn’t see changing her life to come ride around with couple of fellow like us,” he continued. “But it would have been nice to get her out. She was badass.”

A closer look at Bellino’s successful career trajectory and musical background provides context for her decision to decline Primus’s offer.

Current Musical Ventures

Reports from Dead Rhetoric highlighted Bellino’s role as a key member of Life of Agony since 2018. She contributed significantly to their acclaimed album ‘The Sound of Scars’ (2019).

Her performance schedule remains active in 2025. She recently shared the stage with notable acts like Biohazard and LYLVC in March, demonstrating her ongoing prominence in the metal scene.

Notable Collaborations

Modern Drummer documented Bellino’s impressive career path. She worked with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck as both drummer and vocalist.

Her musical range extends beyond rock and metal. She performed with LL Cool J in his band ’13’. She also contributed songwriting alongside DMC of Run-DMC, showing her versatility across different genres.

Professional Recognition

Yamaha Artists features Bellino in their distinguished roster. The company recognizes her technical prowess and versatility across multiple musical styles.

Her established reputation and current commitments in the industry explain her decision to maintain her career path. Despite Primus’s interest in her abilities, she chose to continue with her existing projects.