Axl Rose’s Lawsuit Against Stephanie Seymour

Axl Rose has created quite the controversy with his behaviors — just as expected of him as the rock star he was back in the day. He was not like every other rocker when it comes to his relationships, though. He had only two widely known girlfriends, and both have a story worth telling.

Rose had a passionate relationship with Erin Everly. It ended with marriage to divorce and gave birth to a romantic love poem later to be turned into ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine.’ Rose’s second love was supermodel Stephanie Seymour, and their love story had a sad ending. There was even a lawsuit between the two.

How Did Axl Rose And Stephanie Seymour Start Dating?

Stephanie Seymour was a celebrity with a modeling career. She was in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the cover of Vogue. She was also a former Victoria’s Secret Angel. These turned Seymour into a popular supermodel during the 1980s and 1990s.

Seymour starred in Guns N’ Roses’ music videos for ‘Don’t Cry,’ and ‘November Rain.’ Axl Rose and Stephanie Seymour met thanks to these two music videos. Their relationship began the same year of their release, in 1991.

Things started pretty passionate. Rose tried to be a good father figure for Seymour’s young son Dylan, and it made the couple share a deep bond. Rose and Seymour got engaged in February 1993 after two years of dating. Their relationship didn’t last long as they separated only three weeks later.

Rose Accused Seymour Of Theft

The couple broke up because of accusations of violence. This later turned into a lawsuit. There were also rumors about Stephanie’s affair with actor Charlie Sheen in 1992, halfway through her relationship with Axl.

Seymour accused Rose of being physically abusive right after parting ways. She told Harper’s Bazaar that having a relationship with him was a huge mistake:

“Getting involved with Axl Rose? Clearly a mistake. It taught me a lot, though. He was a violent person, and I realized I never wanted to be around him again. The thrill of the whole rock ‘n’ roll thing wore off. I saw the worst of that world and it soured me.”

Seymour has her own claims, but Guns N’ Roses frontman also spoke for himself and filed a lawsuit against the model. He accused her of assault, battery, and stealing jewelry of more than $100,000 worth: a diamond, gold, and turquoise necklace and a 4.5-carat diamond engagement ring. The lawsuits were eventually settled, but the accusations were bold.

You can watch the music video of ‘November Rain,’ and ‘Don’t Cry’ below.