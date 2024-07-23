Jay Weinberg Is Getting Professional Help To Recover From Slipknot Trauma

In the new episode of ‘One Life One Chance With Toby Morse,‘ former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has addressed getting fired from the band. During the chat, he also revealed he was seeking professional help to get over it. He said:

“Truth be told, I’m at kind of a point where I’m not quite yet really ready to talk about it, really. And that’s not to dismiss the conversation, but I’ve spent time, and spend time, just processing the entire experience. And the experience not being the last six months, but really the last 10 years [of playing with Slipknot]. And finally, in a way, processing all of that. And doing it in kind of what I would consider the responsible way.”

He added that his current therapist has really been helping deal with the incident:

“I have a fantastic therapist who helps me. Before I speak on it, it’s important for me to do the right work of processing these events that you spend 10 years exclusively committed to one thing. There’s a lot to process that on the other side. And I think there is definitely a time where I’ll speak to my lived experience over those ten years — just not quite yet.”

How Therapy Helped Weinberg

The two sides have different stories about why the drummer left the band. Weinberg says he was completely unaware of the band’s decision and found out through a phone call on November 5th that he was no longer in the band. However, Slipknot said in a statement that the band decided to ‘make a creative decision’ and split ways with their drummer.

Elsewhere in the interview, the drummer was asked if he had therapy before about the matter. He replied:

“At points. Here and there. But I think anybody who embarks on trying to prioritize their mental health and pursue happiness through really tackling these things, I think anybody who embarks on that kind of a journey for themselves can understand when you find different therapists or different approaches or whatever, sometimes it doesn’t work out.”

He then explained in detail how therapy helps:

“Sometimes it’s, like, ‘Oh, it’s not the way I really approach this or whatever,’ but I’m in a place where I’ve found somebody amazing where I actually feel — I’ve used this expression before but that pedal meeting the pavement of, like, ‘Wow, this helps me contextualize, this helps me process.’ And that’s huge. ‘Cause it can get a little bit demotivating when you’re trying to search for answers and search for help with when you turn over to trying to find somebody of, like, ‘Help me process this incredibly complex moment.’ It doesn’t happen overnight. And some people might find that to be a dejecting part of the process of.”

Months after getting fired from Slipknot, Weinberg joined Suicidal Tendencies as the band’s new drummer. He made his debut in Osaka, Japan on March 14.

Eloy Casagrande took Weinberg’s place in Slipknot.