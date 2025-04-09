News

Billy Idol Endorses Frank Carter As New Sex Pistols Singer

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Frank Carter/Instagram - Q1043 New York/YouTube - Public Image Ltd/Instagram

Billy Idol shared his experiences with Generation Sex and discussed the current state of Sex Pistols in an interview with Q104.3 New York. The former Generation X frontman joined Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Paul Cook in the supergroup Generation Sex to perform both bands’ material at various venues.

“It was really fun. We got to play Glastonbury in England, and we played like tiny little clubs in France,” Idol said. “Then we played these gigantic festivals. It was kind of crazy. But the mixture was kind of great, and it was really fun.”

“It’s just great to play with that classic Pistol sound,” he continued. “It was really good fun although I think what they’re doing by putting Frank Carter… ‘cuz I couldn’t sing all the Johnny songs. I couldn’t do Anarchy kind of thing.”

“I think it’s great. They’re excited and having fun,” Idol added, supporting the band’s current direction. “I get it that Johnny [Lydon] doesn’t want to do it. He’s into Public Image Ltd. I totally get that. I’m glad they found Frank, and they seem to be really enjoying it.”

Idol’s endorsement marks a significant moment in the Sex Pistols’ evolution. The band continues to maintain its relevance in the contemporary punk scene through new collaborations and performances.

Frank Carter’s New Role

Photo Credit: Frank Carter/Instagram

Reports from Rock News highlighted Frank Carter’s impact since joining original members Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook. His performance at Rock City showcased a fresh interpretation of the band’s classic material.

Carter has taken an innovative approach to his role. He updates select lyrics to reflect contemporary themes while preserving the original compositions’ spirit.

Generation Sex Legacy

Photo Credit: Billy Idol/Instagram

Generation Sex has established a unique connection between two iconic punk bands. Their performances span from intimate club shows to major festival appearances, showcasing the versatility of their combined catalog.

The project successfully combines the raw energy of early British punk with a mature approach. This fusion allows fans to experience both bands’ classics from a new perspective.

Billy Idol’s Evolution

Photo Credit: ABC News/YouTube

OK! Magazine revealed Idol’s recent lifestyle changes. The punk icon has embraced a ‘California sober’ lifestyle while maintaining his musical roots.

This personal transformation hasn’t affected his dedication to the genre. Idol continues to collaborate with punk legends and support emerging performers. His endorsement of Carter demonstrates his understanding of punk’s evolution and his respect for its core elements.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Session Bassist Nathan East Reveals Secret Judas Priest Recording

Trending

Kirk Hammett Names ‘Hero Of The Day’ As His Greatest Metallica Solo

Metallica's lead guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed his picks for his most memorable guitar solos in

Slash Quits Twitter After Multiple Security Breaches

Legendary guitarist Slash has announced his departure from Twitter/X in a statement shared on the

KISS Faces Fan Backlash Over Tommy Thayer’s Unmasked Reunion Show

KISS has announced new details about their upcoming Las Vegas fan festival through their official

Stephen Pearcy Reveals M3 Festival Sparked Ratt Reunion With Warren DeMartini

Stephen Pearcy has disclosed details about his upcoming reunion with guitarist Warren DeMartini in an

Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Defends AI Use In Music Industry

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares addressed the controversy surrounding AI usage in the music industry

Lost your password?