Billy Idol Endorses Frank Carter As New Sex Pistols Singer

Billy Idol shared his experiences with Generation Sex and discussed the current state of Sex Pistols in an interview with Q104.3 New York. The former Generation X frontman joined Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Paul Cook in the supergroup Generation Sex to perform both bands’ material at various venues.

“It was really fun. We got to play Glastonbury in England, and we played like tiny little clubs in France,” Idol said. “Then we played these gigantic festivals. It was kind of crazy. But the mixture was kind of great, and it was really fun.”

“It’s just great to play with that classic Pistol sound,” he continued. “It was really good fun although I think what they’re doing by putting Frank Carter… ‘cuz I couldn’t sing all the Johnny songs. I couldn’t do Anarchy kind of thing.”

“I think it’s great. They’re excited and having fun,” Idol added, supporting the band’s current direction. “I get it that Johnny [Lydon] doesn’t want to do it. He’s into Public Image Ltd. I totally get that. I’m glad they found Frank, and they seem to be really enjoying it.”

Idol’s endorsement marks a significant moment in the Sex Pistols’ evolution. The band continues to maintain its relevance in the contemporary punk scene through new collaborations and performances.

Frank Carter’s New Role

Reports from Rock News highlighted Frank Carter’s impact since joining original members Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook. His performance at Rock City showcased a fresh interpretation of the band’s classic material.

Carter has taken an innovative approach to his role. He updates select lyrics to reflect contemporary themes while preserving the original compositions’ spirit.

Generation Sex Legacy

Generation Sex has established a unique connection between two iconic punk bands. Their performances span from intimate club shows to major festival appearances, showcasing the versatility of their combined catalog.

The project successfully combines the raw energy of early British punk with a mature approach. This fusion allows fans to experience both bands’ classics from a new perspective.

Billy Idol’s Evolution

OK! Magazine revealed Idol’s recent lifestyle changes. The punk icon has embraced a ‘California sober’ lifestyle while maintaining his musical roots.

This personal transformation hasn’t affected his dedication to the genre. Idol continues to collaborate with punk legends and support emerging performers. His endorsement of Carter demonstrates his understanding of punk’s evolution and his respect for its core elements.