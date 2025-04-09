Session Bassist Nathan East Reveals Secret Judas Priest Recording

Nathan East has revealed his undisclosed contribution to a Judas Priest album in a recent interview on Ultimate Guitar’s YouTube channel. The veteran session bassist detailed how he temporarily replaced Ian Hill during a period when the original member needed to step away from recording.

“I guess, since you read it somewhere, it’s probably out there now. But it was Judas Priest,” East said. “And, you know, sometimes, people have to go to rehab or something like that, but the show must go on.”

“And so, while he was getting some help, the album was being recorded — ‘Hey, can you come in and play?’ I don’t even remember the name of the album. They said, ‘We can’t put your name on,'” East continued. “But the thing is, it was one of those things where they were recording, they needed to get it done. And somebody probably said, ‘Hell, get him while he’s going from the Record Plant to Sunset Sound.'”

“So, we went in there. It was fun. And we kept it pretty simple,” he added, explaining the direction he received. “They’re all, ‘Don’t play that! He wouldn’t play that. Just keep it…’ Not even a slide. But it was a fun time. Fun challenge.”

This revelation adds a fascinating chapter to both East’s session career and Judas Priest’s recording history.

East’s Prolific Career

Research from American Musical highlighted East’s decades-spanning career of high-profile collaborations. His work included significant contributions with Barry White, where he both played bass and co-wrote material for the album “Message Is Love.”

East’s musical versatility shines through his enduring collaboration with Eric Clapton. This partnership has demonstrated his ability to excel across multiple musical genres while maintaining authenticity in each style.

Judas Priest’s Legacy

Metal Injection noted that the album in question emerged during a pivotal moment in the band’s history. The recording took place around 1986 during the ‘Turbo’ sessions. The band was exploring new sounds while staying committed to their production timeline.

The need to meet recording deadlines prompted the band to bring in East. His contribution remained uncredited until this recent disclosure.

Ian Hill’s Tenure

Ian Hill has served as Judas Priest’s bassist since 1969. His role as a founding member makes him the band’s longest-serving musician. This recording marked a rare interruption in his otherwise consistent presence with the group.

Hill’s swift return to the band after this brief substitution reinforced his position. He has remained a cornerstone of Judas Priest’s stability throughout their five-decade career.