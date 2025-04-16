Bret Michaels Credits Early Industry Rejection For Band’s Success

Bret Michaels, Poison’s frontman, shared insights about the band’s business decisions on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast. Initial rejection from major labels became an unexpected blessing for the group.

“The best thing that happened to Poison is no one wanted it and we kept all of our publishing to this day,” Michaels said. “We kept all the master rights, the publishing, Capital and EMI, we then formed a great relationship with. And it didn’t suck that’s all I’m going to say. If we would have been on the other one when our second record didn’t hit we would have been dropped.”

The band’s early strategic business decisions shaped their future success and financial stability in the music industry.

Unexpected Success With First Record Deal

Ultimate Classic Rock revealed a pivotal moment in Poison’s history. Enigma Records offered the band a ‘superstar royalty rate’ for their debut album, ‘Look What the Cat Dragged In,’ expecting minimal sales.

The label’s prediction proved wrong. The album achieved multi-million sales, bringing substantial financial rewards to the band through their advantageous contract terms.

Strategic Business Structure

Blabbermouth documented Poison’s innovative business approach through their creation of Cyanide Records.

The band established a strategic partnership with Enigma Records. This arrangement protected their creative and financial control while utilizing the label’s distribution network. Their forward-thinking approach secured their publishing rights for the long term.

Publishing Rights Impact

Metal Wani highlighted the enduring impact of Poison’s publishing rights retention. This decision significantly influenced their career longevity and financial success.

The band’s business model has proven particularly relevant in today’s music industry. Publishing rights and master recordings now represent crucial assets for artists maintaining control over their musical legacy.