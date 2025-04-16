Exodus’ Tom Hunting Credits James Hetfield For Defining Metallica’s Sound

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting shared his insights about Metallica’s iconic albums in a recent interview with Mike Z. His detailed perspective covered both albums and James Hetfield’s vocal evolution when asked to choose between ‘Ride the Lightning’ and ‘Master of Puppets’.

“I think I’d pick ‘Master of Puppets.’ I think ‘Ride the Lightning’ is a more brutal record. But I think ‘Master of Puppets’ that was a moment captured in time of a band. Young men like peaking creatively. It’s a perfect record from end to end,” Hunting stated.

“‘Ride the Lightning’ is definitely a close second. Master is my favorite album, pitting it against all the others,” he continued. “I think it’s better than all the others. The ‘Black Album’ is a great record, lots of commercial success for that one for them. They just blasted the door down for everybody. But I definitely pick ‘Masters of Puppets.'”

“And I think James’s vocals on that record… With any band, you could see the progression, like if they’re doing it right, you can see the progression of a musician as they’re getting better,” Hunting explained. “[During] ‘Kill ‘Em All,’ we were just kids. He was just figuring out how he was going to be a metal singer. And he invented that sh*t. He invented the Metallica style singing and then took it to another level on ‘Ride the Lightning’ and then ‘Master of Puppets.'”

These landmark albums hold significant historical importance in metal history. Hunting’s observations reflect both Metallica’s sound evolution and their commercial success.

The Rise Of ‘Ride The Lightning’

Loudwire revealed that ‘Ride the Lightning’ earned six times platinum certification without any radio exposure. The album’s success proved Metallica’s ability to build a massive following through musical merit alone.

The album marked a crucial transition for the band. Metallica moved from underground phenomenon to major metal force, leading Elektra Records to sign them after their initial Megaforce Records release.

Musical Evolution

Ultimate Metallica documented the album’s groundbreaking features. Kirk Hammett made his first major contributions after replacing Dave Mustaine. This change became instrumental in shaping the band’s new sound.

The band expanded their musical horizons with their first ballad, ‘Fade to Black.’ This development showed Metallica’s ability to explore diverse musical territory while maintaining their heavy metal credentials.

Legacy And Impact

Louder Sound highlighted the album’s lasting influence on metal music. The progression from ‘Ride the Lightning’ to ‘Master of Puppets’ stands as one of metal’s most significant evolutionary leaps.

This period of musical development established Metallica’s reputation for innovation. Their growth set new standards that would influence metal bands for generations to come.