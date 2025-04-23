News

Brian Head Welch Says Choosing God Nearly Cost Korn A $23M Deal

Photo Credit: Iris Global/YouTube

Brian ‘Head’ Welch recently discussed a pivotal career moment in an interview with Stand Up Dude. The former Korn guitarist shared details about his 2003 religious conversion and its potential impact on the band’s $23 million deal.

“When I met Christ and I was like, ‘Everything needs to change.’ I need to figure out who I am and not be ashamed of that,” Welch said.

“And so once I knew I was going to be a follower of Christ like a full-on, I’m like, ‘Okay. I’m going to be very outspoken about it,'” he continued. “There’s no way before Jesus that I would have the strength to leave the band. I almost ruined their deal.”

“We got a 20, I think it’s 23 million dollars. It was 2003-ish,” Welch explained. “They started talking about that deal, and that’s when I met Jesus. I was like, ‘Okay, well, I’m not gonna take that. I’m gonna leave it and be home with my kid.'”

This decision became a defining moment in Welch’s personal life and band relationship. His revelation provides insight into a transformative period that reshaped both his life and Korn’s future.

Religious Transformation

Photo Credit: Stand Up Dude/YouTube

Documentation from Cross Rhythms revealed Welch’s immediate dedication to his faith. He received baptism in the Jordan River just two weeks after his 2005 Korn departure announcement.

The spiritual journey transcended mere religious conversion. Welch made a conscious choice to prioritize his faith and family over his musical career.

Period Of Transition

Photo Credit: Brian Welch/Instagram

Phoenix New Times documented Welch’s seven-year break from the band. He dedicated this time to solo projects and personal development.

The separation period allowed Welch to establish his individual identity. He continued his artistic expression through various musical ventures before eventually reconciling with his former bandmates.

Return And Revival

Photo Credit: BrianHeadWelch/YouTube

In a conversation with Loudwire, Welch shared his thoughts about rejoining Korn in 2013. He expressed amazement at the band’s enduring success.

The reunion proved successful. Welch now maintains a harmonious balance between his faith, family life, and musical career. This stands in stark contrast to the challenging situation he faced during his 2003 conversion.

