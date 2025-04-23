Exodus Drummer Reflects On Gary Holt’s Slayer Tenure With Mixed Feelings

Tom Hunting, Exodus drummer, shared his thoughts about Gary Holt’s involvement with Slayer in a recent 101 WRIF interview. He supported Holt’s decision to join Slayer but offered insights about the band’s use of his bandmate’s talents.

“I told him, ‘F*cking go!’ It’s an amazing opportunity. This whole business is incestuous anyway—just look at (Dave) Lombardo. It didn’t hurt Exodus. If anything, it just raised our profile,” Hunting said.

“I feel like maybe they underused him a little bit like in terms of like… Slayer has its own thing going, and we’ll take them Gary Holt riffs in our band,” he continued.

Hunting’s comments illuminated a significant chapter in thrash metal history. This period marked a crucial transition for both Slayer and Exodus.

Emergency Recruitment

Documentation from historical records revealed Holt’s initial role with Slayer began in 2011. He joined as a temporary touring guitarist to replace Jeff Hanneman during his illness.

The temporary arrangement evolved into a permanent position after Hanneman’s death in May 2013. Holt maintained his commitments to both Slayer and Exodus throughout this period.

Creative Dynamics

Music journalists at Louder Sound noted Holt’s exceptional thrash metal guitar skills. Slayer chose to maintain their established musical style during his tenure.

This creative direction aligned with Hunting’s observations. The band didn’t fully embrace Holt’s signature riffing abilities, despite his vital role in their live performances.

Legacy And Impact

Coverage from Arrow Lords of Metal highlighted Holt’s dual role through Slayer’s final shows before their 2019 disbanding.

His presence helped maintain the band’s thrash legacy. Slayer’s established identity limited his creative input, yet his contributions remained significant to their live performances.