News

Exodus Drummer Reflects On Gary Holt’s Slayer Tenure With Mixed Feelings

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Drum Rundown/YouTube - That Metal Show/YouTube

Tom Hunting, Exodus drummer, shared his thoughts about Gary Holt’s involvement with Slayer in a recent 101 WRIF interview. He supported Holt’s decision to join Slayer but offered insights about the band’s use of his bandmate’s talents.

“I told him, ‘F*cking go!’ It’s an amazing opportunity. This whole business is incestuous anyway—just look at (Dave) Lombardo. It didn’t hurt Exodus. If anything, it just raised our profile,” Hunting said.

“I feel like maybe they underused him a little bit like in terms of like… Slayer has its own thing going, and we’ll take them Gary Holt riffs in our band,” he continued.

Hunting’s comments illuminated a significant chapter in thrash metal history. This period marked a crucial transition for both Slayer and Exodus.

Emergency Recruitment

Photo Credit: ArtisanNewsService/YouTube

Documentation from historical records revealed Holt’s initial role with Slayer began in 2011. He joined as a temporary touring guitarist to replace Jeff Hanneman during his illness.

The temporary arrangement evolved into a permanent position after Hanneman’s death in May 2013. Holt maintained his commitments to both Slayer and Exodus throughout this period.

Creative Dynamics

Photo Credit: Gary Holt/Instagram

Music journalists at Louder Sound noted Holt’s exceptional thrash metal guitar skills. Slayer chose to maintain their established musical style during his tenure.

This creative direction aligned with Hunting’s observations. The band didn’t fully embrace Holt’s signature riffing abilities, despite his vital role in their live performances.

Legacy And Impact

Photo Credit: STL Tones/YouTube

Coverage from Arrow Lords of Metal highlighted Holt’s dual role through Slayer’s final shows before their 2019 disbanding.

His presence helped maintain the band’s thrash legacy. Slayer’s established identity limited his creative input, yet his contributions remained significant to their live performances.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Brian Head Welch Says Choosing God Nearly Cost Korn A $23M Deal

Trending

Brian Head Welch Says Choosing God Nearly Cost Korn A $23M Deal

Brian 'Head' Welch recently discussed a pivotal career moment in an interview with Stand Up

Alex Skolnick Has Mixed News About New Testament Album

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick addressed fan inquiries about the band's upcoming album on X (formerly

Buzz Osborne Names Judas Priest’s Live Album As Metal’s Greatest Record

Melvins founder Buzz Osborne shared his thoughts about Judas Priest's legacy on the Garza Podcast.

Gary Holt Reveals He Would Have Declined Early Metallica Opportunity

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt discussed a hypothetical scenario about joining Metallica before their debut album

Lorraine Lewis Reveals Dream Collabs, Details Lou Gramm Connection

The Femme Fatale singer Lorraine Lewis shared her top dream collaborations in an interview with

Lost your password?