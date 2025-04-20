Bruce Kulick Expresses Frustration Over KISS Unplugged Coverage Focus

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick shared his thoughts about the ‘KISS Unplugged’ performance in a recent interview with Chaoszine. His final major live performance with KISS was overshadowed by the reunion with original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

“One thing that I always feel frustrated by was Eric Singer and myself with Gene and Paul and those performances were extra amazing but all the publicity and all the press was always about that Ace and Peter came out,” Kulick said. “They’re like 20% of the album, and I get the hype of it, but it’s not in relation to the musicianship or the songs or how many things we did that were just untouchable.”

“The truth is, the body of the concert that Eric and I did with them, I just think is amazing,” he continued. “And the fans know, but I know if you ever look at any of the publicity or the pres,s all it wants to talk about is the reunion. And that was my last big live gig with them. It’s kind of sad, of course.”

Kulick’s comments highlighted a pivotal moment in KISS’s history that changed the band’s trajectory in the mid-1990s.

Historical Significance

American Songwriter documented how the ‘KISS Unplugged’ episode emerged during a challenging period for the band. The acoustic performance showcased the band’s versatility and musicianship in a fresh perspective.

Ultimate Classic Rock noted that the unplugged session’s success paved the way for the Alive/Worldwide Tour. This tour revitalized KISS’s career during a period of declining popularity.

Musical Contributions

Music critics at 2 Loud 2 Old Music emphasized Kulick’s distinctive guitar style in crafting the acoustic arrangements. His technical prowess transformed KISS’s electric anthems into compelling acoustic versions.

The current lineup at the time performed 80% of the show. However, Kulick and drummer Eric Singer’s contributions were overshadowed by the brief reunion segment that signaled the band’s future direction.

Legacy Impact

The MTV Unplugged performance marked Kulick’s final major live appearance with KISS, as recorded by Discogs. This event concluded the band’s non-makeup era.

This transitional moment led to the original lineup’s full-scale reunion. Devoted fans continue to recognize Kulick’s technical contributions during his tenure with the band.