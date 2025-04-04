News

Bad Wolves Announces Two Member Departures, Welcomes New Lineup

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Doc Coyle/Instagram - Kyle Konkiel/Instagram

Bad Wolves announced significant lineup changes through their official Instagram account. The announcement confirmed the departure of both Doc Coyle and Kyle, while introducing Kevin Creekman as the new bassist and welcoming the return of Chris Cain as guitarist.

“Thank you for everything, Doc and Kyle – we love you and wish you the best! WOLFPACK, please join us in welcoming our new bassist Kevin Creekman and a warm welcome back to Chris Cain,” the band stated in their official announcement.

Doc Coyle shared his perspective on X: “Dear Wolfpack, I regret to inform you that I have decided to part ways with Bad Wolves. It was not an easy decision to make. I have been playing with the band for almost 9 years, so this is a massive life change for me.”

“I am still rooting for Bad Wolves to take over the world,” Coyle continued. “And it warms my heart knowing that our old guitarist, Chris Cain, is coming back to take the baton from me on lead guitar. I feel like I’ve lost a bit of who I am as a creative and where my passion lies.”

The latest lineup modification marks another pivotal moment in Bad Wolves’ evolution.

Recent Band History

Photo Credit: Bad Wolves/Instagram

98KUPD reported that Bad Wolves underwent a significant change in 2021. The band parted ways with original vocalist Tommy Vext and welcomed Daniel ‘DL’ Laskiewicz as their new frontman.

DL’s arrival brought fresh energy to the band. He quickly established himself as a crucial element in Bad Wolves’ sound and direction.

Chris Cain’s Return

Photo Credit: Chris Cain/Instagram

Live Metal highlighted Chris Cain’s significant return to the band. Cain previously served as a member from 2017 to 2022.

Drummer John Boecklin expressed optimism about the reunion. He noted that the band has already begun writing new material with Cain, indicating a smooth transition.

Band’s Creative Direction

Photo Credit: Bad Wolves/Instagram

98KUPD documented Bad Wolves’ commitment to forward momentum despite multiple personnel changes.

The combination of new and returning members reflects a strategic approach. This balance aims to preserve the band’s musical identity while embracing fresh creative perspectives.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Tracii Guns Declines Autobiography To Preserve Rock Relationships

Trending

Godsmack Confirms Departure Of Long-Time Members Shannon Larkin And Tony Rombola

Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola have officially left Godsmack after decades of service. Larkin revealed

Ronnie Radke Accuses Chris Motionless Of Musical Imitation

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke called out Motionless In White vocalist Chris Motionless in

Sharon Osbourne Open To Black Sabbath Avatar Show Following ABBA Success

Sharon Osbourne discussed the possibility of a Black Sabbath hologram show in a recent interview

Shinedown’s Brent Smith Confirms New Album Coming In 2025

Brent Smith, Shinedown's frontman, has addressed fan inquiries about the band's upcoming album on Instagram.

Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Names Metallica’s ‘Lulu’ As His Preferred Album

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne revealed his favorite Metallica album in a recent interview with Loudwire.

Lost your password?