Bad Wolves Announces Two Member Departures, Welcomes New Lineup

Bad Wolves announced significant lineup changes through their official Instagram account. The announcement confirmed the departure of both Doc Coyle and Kyle, while introducing Kevin Creekman as the new bassist and welcoming the return of Chris Cain as guitarist.

“Thank you for everything, Doc and Kyle – we love you and wish you the best! WOLFPACK, please join us in welcoming our new bassist Kevin Creekman and a warm welcome back to Chris Cain,” the band stated in their official announcement.

Doc Coyle shared his perspective on X: “Dear Wolfpack, I regret to inform you that I have decided to part ways with Bad Wolves. It was not an easy decision to make. I have been playing with the band for almost 9 years, so this is a massive life change for me.”

“I am still rooting for Bad Wolves to take over the world,” Coyle continued. “And it warms my heart knowing that our old guitarist, Chris Cain, is coming back to take the baton from me on lead guitar. I feel like I’ve lost a bit of who I am as a creative and where my passion lies.”

The latest lineup modification marks another pivotal moment in Bad Wolves’ evolution.

Recent Band History

98KUPD reported that Bad Wolves underwent a significant change in 2021. The band parted ways with original vocalist Tommy Vext and welcomed Daniel ‘DL’ Laskiewicz as their new frontman.

DL’s arrival brought fresh energy to the band. He quickly established himself as a crucial element in Bad Wolves’ sound and direction.

Chris Cain’s Return

Live Metal highlighted Chris Cain’s significant return to the band. Cain previously served as a member from 2017 to 2022.

Drummer John Boecklin expressed optimism about the reunion. He noted that the band has already begun writing new material with Cain, indicating a smooth transition.

Band’s Creative Direction

98KUPD documented Bad Wolves’ commitment to forward momentum despite multiple personnel changes.

The combination of new and returning members reflects a strategic approach. This balance aims to preserve the band’s musical identity while embracing fresh creative perspectives.