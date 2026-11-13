Dave Mustaine Delays Hand Surgery Until After Megadeth Farewell Tour

Dave Mustaine explained that he has a genetic hand injury and plans to undergo surgery after Megadeth completes its retirement tour, speaking on Musora.

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Mustaine has an injury to his hand that he attributes to genetics. He wants to finish all the band’s planned performances during the farewell tour before addressing the issue surgically, as he is uncertain whether an operation will allow him to play again.

“Look at my hand,” Mustaine said. “I’ve got an injury on my hand. It’s just genetic, which is something that just happens to people. Some people get it, some people don’t.”

“When we’re done with our retirement tour, I am going to do something about it. I just don’t know if it’s going to be successful or not.”

“And I want to make sure that I’ve gotten everything that we want to do before I go and get surgery done in case I can’t play anymore.”

The guitarist made these remarks as Megadeth prepares to complete its farewell tour. The timing of the surgery has been deliberately postponed to allow the band to finish its final performances.

Mustaine has Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition in which the tendons in the center of his hand have grown together and are pulling his finger down. The ailment is often called Viking’s disease, and it makes the fingers curl in as tissue under the skin of the palms and fingers tightens. There is no permanent cure for the condition, but there are several treatments, including physical therapy, ultrasound or heat treatments, corticosteroid injections, needle aponeurotomy, and surgery.

This decision to delay surgery comes as Megadeth continues with a farewell tour that is expected to span three to five years, covering Latin America, North America, Europe, and beyond. The tour could become one of the longest farewell campaigns in heavy metal history. The 2027 European leg, titled ‘Breakout: Hibernation Of The Nations,’ is scheduled as a 24-date arena run taking the band across the United Kingdom and mainland Europe before wrapping in Lisbon, Portugal on April 13, 2027.

Alongside his hand condition, Mustaine has cited arthritis, bulging discs, and past spinal fusion surgery as contributing factors to the retirement decision. The band’s most recent album, Megadeth, was released in 2026 and became their first to reach number one on the Billboard 200. Mustaine wants to complete the band’s planned performances and achieve everything the group intends before undergoing the procedure.