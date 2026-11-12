Blackie Lawless Remembers W.A.S.P.’s Tony Richards as “Equal” to Band’s Founders

W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless has paid tribute to original drummer Tony Richards following his death at 69, emphasizing his crucial role in shaping the band’s sound and early identity. Lawless posted on Instagram.

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Lawless reflected on Richards’ importance as one of four founding members and described how his departure affected the band’s trajectory. He highlighted Richards’ personality, appearance and drumming ability as key elements of W.A.S.P.’s first album.

“The entire W.A.S.P. camp are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our original drummer, Tony Richards,” Lawless wrote.

“When the band was first started we were 4 extremely strong personalities. *Tony* was absolutely equal to any of the others that were in the band. His personality was infectious. He looked fantastic in photos. But his ability to play made him really who he was. To watch him play riveted you no matter where you were in the room.”

Lawless explained that Richards’ absence had lasting consequences for the group. “When he was gone from the band we were wounded in a way that we never really quite recovered from. He was equally a part of that first album and when that record is heard to this day his personal stamp will forever be a part of the totality of that recording. He will forever be missed.”

The frontman closed with a message of sympathy to Richards’ family. “We in the W.A.S.P. camp would like to wish his family our deepest condolences.”

Lawless shared these remarks as a tribute following Richards’ passing.

Richards was a member of W.A.S.P. from 1982 until 1984, playing on the band’s self-titled debut album released on August 17, 1984. This album was the only official studio album to feature the original line-up of Lawless, Chris Holmes, Randy Piper, and Richards. Before joining W.A.S.P., Richards had made a name for himself as one of the most skilled drummers in the Los Angeles heavy metal scene, performing with a band called Dante Fox, which later became known as Great White.

In late 1982, Richards was asked by Lawless to join the new band he was assembling. Richards was reportedly fired from W.A.S.P. at the beginning of the band’s 1984–1985 tour and was replaced by Steve Riley. The impact of his departure was permanent; while all four members appeared on the first album, subsequent releases featured Lawless alone, a choice made because the band felt it was no longer the same without Richards.

Richards is the third former drummer of W.A.S.P. to have died. Frankie Banali died in 2020, and Steve Riley died in 2023. His time with the band, though brief, left an indelible mark that Lawless continues to acknowledge as fundamental to W.A.S.P.’s identity and sound.