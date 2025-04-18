Exodus Album To Feature Heavy Motörhead-Influenced Sound, Says Rob Dukes

Rob Dukes, former Exodus vocalist, shared details about the band’s upcoming album during an interview with Nikki Blakk. The new release will contain 11 tracks and introduces a fresh direction in their sound.

“It’s 11. And it’s f*cking heavy as f*ck, man. I mean, it is f*cking heavy and dark and cool,” Dukes said. “But what’s surprising to me about it was there was a little bit of Motörhead-y rock stuff going on.”

“I’m, like, ‘Oh, cool, man. This is a little departure from the norm,'” he continued. “It was really cool. And so I get to step outside the box a little bit, which is nice, man. It’s kind of cool. Good challenge.”

The Motörhead influence in the upcoming album reflects the band’s deep-rooted musical heritage.

Historical Influences

Research from Give Me Metal identified Exodus as a pioneering force in thrash metal. The band developed its signature sound by blending heavy metal and punk elements, drawing significant inspiration from Motörhead’s aggressive style.

Motörhead’s influence has remained a consistent element in shaping Exodus’s distinctive thrash approach throughout their career.

Early Days And Evolution

Founding member and drummer Tom Hunting shared insights with Yamaha Music. He highlighted Motörhead’s crucial role during the band’s early development, especially as they shifted from melodic hard rock to aggressive thrash.

This transformation led to their landmark 1985 album ‘Bonded by Blood.’ The release has since become a defining moment in thrash metal history.

Legacy And Future Direction

The Forged Legions documented the band’s ongoing commitment to musical innovation. Exodus has consistently pushed boundaries while maintaining their core sound.

The upcoming album continues Exodus’s evolution in the thrash metal genre. It pays tribute to Motörhead’s influence while charting new territory for the band.