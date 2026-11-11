Fear Factory’s ‘Detonizer’ Signals Countdown to ‘Roboticist’ Album

Fear Factory has released “Detonizer” as the lead single from their upcoming 11th studio album, Roboticist. The band announced the news on Instagram.

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The single marks the beginning of a countdown to the album’s arrival on April 9, 2027 via Nuclear Blast Records. Founding guitarist Dino Cazares framed the track as the start of a new phase for the band, and the music video continues a sci-fi narrative that began with the album’s title track.

Speaking about “Detonizer,” Dino Cazares said: “The countdown to destruction has begun. It’s time to detonate the system.”

Fear Factory wrote on Instagram: “Fear Factory ignites a new wave of industrial devastation with new single “Detonizer,” out now. New album, Roboticist, out April 9, 2027 via Nuclear Blast Records. Fueled by mechanized fury, relentless aggression and the will to rise from the ashes, this cybernetic assault unleashes pure sonic annihilation. No switch can stop the ignition. Prepare for detonation!”

The release comes as part of the band’s buildup to the new album.

Roboticist is Fear Factory’s first album since 2021’s Aggression Continuum and the first full-length to feature new vocalist Milo Silvestro, who joined the band in 2023. Silvestro made his recording debut with Fear Factory on the single “Roboticist” in August 2026. The Italian singer was discovered by Cazares after posting cover versions on the Fear Factory Facebook page during the pandemic.

The album marks the end of a five-year gap between new material. The band had been performing songs from their catalog with Silvestro and drummer Pete Webber since both joined the lineup in 2023. Silvestro has written much of the lyrics for the new album, with bassist Tony Campos contributing as well.

“Roboticist” arrived on August 29, 2026, the same date Skynet became sentient in the Terminator movie series, though the single does not directly reference those films. The track shares the sci-fi and industrial themes that have defined Fear Factory’s sound since the band’s formation.