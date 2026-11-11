Blackie Lawless Says W.A.S.P. Future Records Must Protect Legacy Amid Streaming Payouts

Blackie Lawless explained that W.A.S.P.’s approach to making new records will focus on protecting the band’s legacy rather than generating income from streaming platforms, speaking in a ‘VIP Experience’ question-and-answer session. He outlined how poor streaming economics have made it nearly impossible for bands to earn money from their recordings.

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Lawless was discussing the financial reality that forces bands to reconsider why they create new material. He pointed to the low streaming payouts as a key reason why many artists struggle to make revenue from records in the modern era.

“Anything we’re gonna do now is gonna be done for legacy,” Lawless said. “Because if you look at Spotify and any type of streaming that’s done now, you gotta take about… To add up to one penny, it takes about 10 streams. Whenever I say that, it’s shocking to you guys. You guys have no idea why bands can’t make any money making records anymore… So anything we’re gonna do now is gonna be because of legacy.”

He added that any new W.A.S.P. material must match the impact of the band’s classic work. “So anything we do has to stack up against what we did originally,” Lawless continued. “And any band, and I don’t care whether it’s us or whoever it may be, first five years are really where they make their bones. And we’re no different. I mean, if you think back to really where we started, those first five records, those are the ones that people think of.”

Lawless made these comments as he explained W.A.S.P.’s position on creating future recordings in an era when streaming platforms dominate music consumption. His remarks underline how legacy and artistic reputation now drive decisions for established bands rather than the prospect of financial gain.

Lawless has confirmed that he and his W.A.S.P. bandmates have been working on music for a follow-up to “Golgotha,” the band’s most recent studio album of all-new original material from 2015. The band has done considerable work on new material between American and European tours, including recording and demoing.

W.A.S.P. has sold over 12 million albums throughout their career. The band released a string of successful studio albums in their early years, including the gold-selling W.A.S.P. (1984) and The Last Command (1985), before briefly ceasing operations in the early 1990s. The band became an integral part of the early Sunset Strip scene of hard rock and glam metal and became recognized for their shock rock-themed image, lyrics and live performances.

Lawless has stated that music has become disposable and that the change has transformed the music business tremendously. In his view, the streaming industry has created a climate of consumers not valuing music as a product. This reality shapes how W.A.S.P. approaches new material, with artistic legacy rather than revenue now guiding their creative decisions.