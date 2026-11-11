Nicko McBrain Says He Nearly Quit Iron Maiden Over Dress Code Dispute

Nicko McBrain described a heated clash with Iron Maiden over his choice of clothing, saying he nearly left the band over what he saw as controlling behavior, told Loudwire.

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The drummer was confronted by Steve Harris about wearing suits while representing the band. McBrain initially resisted what he viewed as an unfair restriction on his personal freedom.

McBrain recalled the conversation with Harris. “I went out to see Steve and Steve went, ‘Look, you know, Nick, you know, we’re out as a band’ … ‘We’re not a suit and tie band, Nick, you know.'”

“I thought this is a dictatorship all of a sudden telling me what I can’t or can or can’t wear,” McBrain said.

The confrontation was serious enough that he checked out of his hotel room in protest. “And then I had to go back to the reception and see if I could get my room back. You know, I’d already checked out.”

Over time, McBrain came to see the band’s perspective, though he maintained his stance on personal freedom. “They had a point. I get it. I do. And I did, but I didn’t get it then.”

He drew a line between band activities and his private time. “Okay, I won’t wear suits when we’re doing Maiden, but don’t tell me what I can wear and can’t wear when I got a day off.”

The dispute highlighted McBrain’s struggle between accepting Iron Maiden’s collective identity and protecting his individual choice in how he dressed away from official band duties.

The dress code incident took place in 1985 or 1986 at an EMI record label convention in New York, early in McBrain’s time with the band. Manager Rod Smallwood first raised the issue with the drummer about his three-piece suit. The band’s visual identity centered on leather jackets and studded bracelets, a style that had been established from Iron Maiden’s earliest days, not formal wear.

McBrain packed his things in protest and sat in the hotel lobby before deciding to remain with Iron Maiden. He came to understand the band’s position on their collective image over time, though he kept his view that he should have freedom in how he dressed when not on official band business.

McBrain has since published his memoir “Hello Boys and Girls!” through HarperCollins, released in November 2026. He announced his retirement from touring with Iron Maiden on 7 December 2024. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026.