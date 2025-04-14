Wes Borland Shares Unique Take On Metallica’s ‘Orion’

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has shared his distinctive interpretation of Metallica’s instrumental classic ‘Orion’ on Instagram. He released this cover as Limp Bizkit prepares for upcoming summer tour dates with Metallica.

“Horsing around and loopidy loopin with ‘Orion’ by Metallica this afternoon,” Borland wrote. “Anybody coming out to any of the shows this summer?”

Fans quickly embraced Borland’s version. One fan described it as having “a little samba-like flavor with a psychedelic touch.” Another called it “the Metallica cover we didn’t know we needed.”

The collaboration represents a significant moment in metal music history. It brings together diverse musical styles and fan bases from both nu-metal and traditional heavy metal.

Musical Evolution

Facts.net revealed Borland’s history of pushing musical boundaries. He has explored various genres beyond nu-metal through projects like Black Light Burns and Big Dumb Face.

His innovative guitar playing and genre experimentation have become hallmarks of his artistic identity.

Touring Partnership

Nu Metal Agenda highlighted the significance of this summer tour. The event unites Metallica’s traditional heavy metal legacy with Limp Bizkit’s nu-metal innovation.

This collaboration stands out in metal history. It marks a rare occasion where these influential bands from different metal subgenres will perform on the same stage.

Creative Interpretation

Borland’s ‘Orion’ cover is unique. Most artists avoid this instrumental piece due to its complex composition.

Borland’s version incorporates unexpected elements like samba-like rhythms and psychedelic touches. His interpretation shows his ability to reimagine challenging material while honoring the original composition.