A Day To Remember Singer: Metal Scene Should Learn From Hip-Hop

A Day to Remember’s frontman Jeremy McKinnon shared his thoughts on metal music collaboration during an appearance on Tuna on Toast with Stryker. He emphasized the difference between metal’s insular nature and hip-hop’s collaborative approach.

“I love working with everyone. I just love the process of writing and being inspired,” McKinnon said. “A Day to Remember is in this amazing place where everybody wants to work with us.”

“The metal community feels so closed off sometimes,” he continued. “Like, ‘We can’t do that because that’s a different band. Or we can’t do this because we only sound like this.’ I just love how the hip-hop community is so collaborative. It’s like, they’re working with all these producers, people are coming in and singing on each other’s songs. They’re having massive hits together. That vibe is just so cool. And I would just love to see more of that in the metal and punk community.”

The band has actively demonstrated cross-genre collaboration in the metal scene. Their efforts set an example for the innovation McKinnon champions.

Recent Collaborative Projects

Loudwire revealed details about A Day To Remember’s latest album ‘Big Ole Album Vol. 1.’ The record features collaborations with Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Fit for an Autopsy’s Will Putney.

These partnerships mark a significant evolution in the band’s journey. They showcase the creative potential that emerges when artists from different heavy music backgrounds unite.

Historical Collaboration Success

Rock Sound documented the band’s history of successful collaborations. Their music video for ‘All I Want’ featured appearances from several metalcore and pop-punk bands, including Bring Me the Horizon, Silverstein, and Parkway Drive.

This collaborative approach has positioned A Day To Remember as a connector between heavy music subgenres. Their success proves that cross-genre partnerships enhance artistic expression.

Industry Evolution

The metal music industry shows increasing openness to collaboration. Artists like Ghost have successfully partnered with mainstream rock performers, signaling a shift in genre boundaries.

These changes align with McKinnon’s vision for a more collaborative metal scene. The transformation progresses steadily, though at a slower pace than the hip-hop community’s collaborative model.