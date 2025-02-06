Gene Simmons’ Solo Band To Perform KISS Songs Never Played Live

Gene Simmons says his solo band will perform songs KISS never played live.

In a video message on X, the bassist announced his upcoming solo tour. “Hey everybody, it’s Gene Simmons. Couldn’t wait to tell you this but we got everything lined up,” he said. “We’re gonna go out there and play for you. The Gene Simmons band touring North America for thirty maybe forty cities. We’re adding them as we go along.”

He revealed that the tour will begin on April 3 in Anaheim, California, followed by a show in Temecula on April 4. “Never been there. We’re gonna be there,” he said. “And we’re gonna be visiting your neck of the woods. We’re gonna ignore New York and LA for now, and we’re really going to bring the show to you.”

Simmons also shared details about the setlist. “Now, what can you expect? Well, we’re going to be doing our favorite KISS tunes, yours, but that ain’t all. Check. Are we going to do songs that KISS has never done before live? Check. You bet you. Are we going to record some songs that have actually never been recorded by KISS? Yup. We’re also going to be doing some cool covers that I’ve always wanted to do, and you never know what they’re going to be,” he said.

He then encouraged fans to be part of the experience. “The other thing is we want you to join the fun. Yeah, you. Over there. Can you sing a little bit? You don’t have to be Pavarotti. Can you play a little guitar? Can you beat on the drums? You don’t have to be an expert. You never know, we may pull you up on stage with us.”

Simmons urged fans to get their tickets soon. “So get your tickets. They’re not going to be many available. Genesimmons.com or the usual place where you get your tickets. Can’t wait. We’ve been rehearsing and we sound great. Hope to see you out there. See you,” he concluded.

His solo band features guitarist Brent Woods, guitarist Jason Walker, and drummer Brian Tichy. The tour dates run through the end of May 2025.