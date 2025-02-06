News

Courtney LaPlante On Spiritbox’s Grammy Loss: “Gojira Deserved It”

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Grammys

Spiritbox was one of the bands that lost to Gojira in the Grammys for Best Metal Performance.

Frontwoman Courtney LaPlante shared her reaction to the loss in a new post on X, congratulating Gojira and Victor Le Manse for their win. She wrote, “Congratulations to Gojira and Victor Le Manse for winning Best Metal Performance, and a very special congratulations to Marina Viotti for becoming the first woman to ever win this award! 30 years as a band, no member changes, and opening the Olympics… history has been made!”

She also posted a picture from the ceremony with bandmate Mike Stringer, both smiling, and added, “We lost to Gojira.”

In another post, she explained why Gojira deserved the win: “30 years as a band, no member changes, opened the Olympic ceremony in their home country….no one deserves it more!”

Months before the ceremony, LaPlante had expressed her excitement about Spiritbox competing with Metallica and Gojira for Best Metal Performance. “I didn’t think this would happen again but it did…..very thankful very excited,” she wrote on X, reposting Spiritbox’s Grammy nomination announcement.

Spiritbox competed against Judas Priest with ‘Crown of Horns,’ Metallica with ‘Screaming Suicide,’ Knocked Loose ft. Poppy with ‘Suffocate,’ and Gojira with ‘Ah Ça Ira.’

This victory is Gojira’s first Grammy win after four nominations. In 2017, they were nominated for Best Rock Album for ‘Magma’ and Best Metal Performance for ‘Silvera,’ but lost to Cage The Elephant and Megadeth. In 2021, they were nominated for Best Metal Performance with ‘Amazonia,’ but Dream Theater won with ‘The Alien.’

