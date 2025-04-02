Ghost’s Tobias Forge Reveals ‘Satanized’ Is Actually A Love Song

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge addressed misconceptions about the song ‘Satanized’ in a recent interview with Mistress Carrie. Fans had been speculating about the song’s religious undertones and apparent satanic themes.

“I don’t know exactly what everybody thinks what that song ‘Satanized’ is about, but it is about degradating yourself, devaluing yourself for feeling something completely normal and human,” Forge explained. “I mean, that song is not about Satan at all.”

“There’s nothing blasphemous actually about the song,” he continued. “Because it’s about being in love and not knowing how to tackle an emotion like that. Because it feels like you’re being possessed and you’re being torn apart by those strong feelings. And love is lethal.”

“It’s a fun way to explain it from the eyes of the church, traditionally where love and lust is something to be frowned upon and exorcised,” Forge added. “Because it’s wrong. It’s disturbs the order, especially because they want you to pay their bills and submit.”

The revelation about ‘Satanized’ provides deeper insight into Ghost’s evolving artistic direction. This moment marks a significant milestone in the band’s creative journey.

Symbolic Imagery And Themes

Research by Stay Free Radio revealed the song’s sophisticated use of Latin verses and religious imagery. The lyrics specifically reference the body as a temple of the Holy Spirit to enhance its narrative of spiritual and emotional struggle.

These religious elements strengthen the song’s central message about love’s overwhelming power. The symbolism avoids anti-religious sentiment entirely.

New Era For Ghost

ACRN documented how ‘Satanized’ launches a new chapter for Ghost. The release introduces Papa V Perpetua as the band’s latest frontman character.

This creative evolution maintains Ghost’s tradition of artistic reinvention. The band continues to develop their signature storytelling approach.

Musical Evolution

Ghost Official showcased the track’s sophisticated blend of established sound and emotional depth in their behind-the-scenes footage.

The band demonstrates their artistic maturity through complex emotional narratives. Their theatrical presence remains strong while exploring new musical territory.