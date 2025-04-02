Ex-Vixen Singer And OnlyFans Star Lorraine Lewis’ Net Worth In 2025

Lorraine Lewis has carved out a unique path in the hard rock scene. According to Celebs Life Reel, her current estimated net worth stands between $400,000 and $500,000. This figure reflects her diverse career ventures and musical endeavors.

From Femme Fatale To Vixen: A Rock Journey

Lewis’s musical journey began with Femme Fatale, an American hard rock band from Albuquerque. The band later relocated to Los Angeles. As reported by sources, the band released one studio album during its initial run. Lewis reformed Femme Fatale in 2013 with an all-female lineup. This move demonstrated her commitment to women in rock music.

The Vixen Chapter

Lewis joined Vixen in early 2019. She made her debut performance with the band on February 9 in Clearwater, Florida. As documented by Blabbermouth, her tenure with the group ended on May 26, 2024. She announced her departure after the band decided to take “a different direction.”

New Ventures And Financial Portfolio

At 66 years old, Lewis has shown her adaptability by embracing modern platforms. As reported by Blabbermouth, she recently joined OnlyFans. This platform adds a contemporary dimension to her career. Her extensive music career and various income streams contribute to her current net worth.

Lewis’s journey in the music industry spans several decades. Her path is marked by numerous achievements and evolutionary changes.

Early Roots And MTV Success

According to Music Connection, Lewis started with a band called Babe Ruthless in Albuquerque. This group later evolved into Femme Fatale. The band achieved significant success in the late ’80s. Their music videos became MTV staples, particularly hits like ‘Waiting for the Big One’ and ‘Falling In And Out of Love.’

Their self-titled debut album in 1988 became a genre classic. This release established Lewis as a formidable presence in the hard rock scene.

Pioneering Women In Rock

As reported by The Staffa Corner, Lewis has been a trailblazer for women in rock music. She carved out her success in a male-dominated genre through bold approaches. Her determination and resilience have inspired future generations of female rock musicians.

Her influence continues to resonate in the industry. She remains an inspiration for aspiring female artists pursuing their musical ambitions.

Future Projects And Collaborations

According to Eddie Trunk, Lewis is currently working on exciting new projects. She is collaborating with Lou Gramm, former vocalist of Foreigner, on a duet of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes.’ This release is scheduled for later in 2025.

Lewis has diversified her career beyond music. She works as a senior casting director for a major dating show. She is also exploring various creative ventures, including stand-up comedy, podcasting, and reality TV production. These endeavors showcase her versatility as an entertainment professional.