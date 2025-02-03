News

Smashing Pumpkins’ Kiki Wong Reveals If She’s Here To Stay

Zehra Kabak
Zehra Kabak 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Guitarist Kiki Wong recently discussed her role in the Smashing Pumpkins during an interview with Reality Check TV.

When asked if Billy Corgan handled the lead guitar while she played rhythm, Wong explained, “We all switch off leads, but it’s mainly them. Yeah, I do a lot of rhythms. So…”

She was then asked whether she was a permanent member or a touring musician. The guitarist responded, “I’d love to call myself a permanent member. [Laughs] No, no, no. No, I don’t. Basically, I would love to play with the band forever if I could. Right now, I’m a touring musician.”

Regarding her next shows with the band, she added, “Well, we got stuff booked for Europe at the end of July.”

Longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder left the Smashing Pumpkins in October 2023. After that, the band began searching for a new guitarist, and Wong officially joined the lineup as a touring member on April 26.

In a December interview with Revv Amps, Wong said that playing with the Smashing Pumpkins helped improve her career and skills.

“Coming into this world and being exposed to so much more depth, it’s a gift. I feel like I’ve just been pigeonholed, it’s just [been] me trying to figure out things by myself, and now I’ve got five people who are all in the music and have different backgrounds and interests,” she also shared.

Wong’s next show with the band will be at the Hills of Rock 2025 festival in Bulgaria on July 27, followed by concerts in Italy and Norway.

