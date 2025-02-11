How Robert Plant’s Daughter, Carmen Jane Plant, Became a Belly Dancing Star

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant is a father of three from his first marriage to Maureen Wilson, and one with Shirley Wilson. One of those kids, named Karac Pendragon, Carmen Jane, Logan Romero, and Jesse Lee, is a performer just like him, but with an oriental twist. She is a belly dancer.

The Rocker Got Carmen Into Performing Arts

Plant’s career kept him on the road for long periods, forcing his children to get used to his absence. At one point, Carmen even forgot what his father looked like, mistaking him for a burglar. The singer recalled (via Far Out), “What I recall for the first two years is my daughter not really knowing who I was and getting rather agitated when I came back off tour, as she thought I’d come to rob the house.”

Despite that, the family’s eldest grew up with a strong musical influence in her life. In fact, her father’s taste in music sparked her own interest in the arts. Her path eventually led her to dance. She started with formal training and studied under Serena Ramzy, the wife of renowned Egyptian percussionist Hossam Ramzy, who performed with the Page and Plant No Quarter orchestra.

She Has A Renowned Career In Her Field

Her training helped Carmen develop a dance style that blends traditional Middle Eastern movements with other global influences, according to Yen. She didn’t stop there—her performances expanded to include a wide range of artistic expressions, from African trance to martial arts.

Carmen’s most notable work came in the form of ‘The Serpent Slayer,’ a live performance that she presented in 2018 at the Exeter Corn Exchange. Back in the day, she described the event and her style, saying, “It will provide a variety of entertainment, from live music to dance, and it will really embrace Middle Eastern culture with instruments, belly dancing, and more.”

Carmen has also appeared at major cultural events like the Glastonbury Festival and the Rivermead Womad Music Festival, showing off her dance skills.