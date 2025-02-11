Deep CutNews

How Robert Plant’s Daughter, Carmen Jane Plant, Became a Belly Dancing Star

Zehra Kabak
By Zehra Kabak 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Ole Hagen/Redferns - Metal Radio FM

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant is a father of three from his first marriage to Maureen Wilson, and one with Shirley Wilson. One of those kids, named Karac Pendragon, Carmen Jane, Logan Romero, and Jesse Lee, is a performer just like him, but with an oriental twist. She is a belly dancer.

The Rocker Got Carmen Into Performing Arts

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Plant’s career kept him on the road for long periods, forcing his children to get used to his absence. At one point, Carmen even forgot what his father looked like, mistaking him for a burglar. The singer recalled (via Far Out), “What I recall for the first two years is my daughter not really knowing who I was and getting rather agitated when I came back off tour, as she thought I’d come to rob the house.”

Despite that, the family’s eldest grew up with a strong musical influence in her life. In fact, her father’s taste in music sparked her own interest in the arts. Her path eventually led her to dance. She started with formal training and studied under Serena Ramzy, the wife of renowned Egyptian percussionist Hossam Ramzy, who performed with the Page and Plant No Quarter orchestra.

She Has A Renowned Career In Her Field

Photo Credit: Piers Awdry/DevonLive

Her training helped Carmen develop a dance style that blends traditional Middle Eastern movements with other global influences, according to Yen. She didn’t stop there—her performances expanded to include a wide range of artistic expressions, from African trance to martial arts.

Carmen’s most notable work came in the form of ‘The Serpent Slayer,’ a live performance that she presented in 2018 at the Exeter Corn Exchange. Back in the day, she described the event and her style, saying, “It will provide a variety of entertainment, from live music to dance, and it will really embrace Middle Eastern culture with instruments, belly dancing, and more.”

Carmen has also appeared at major cultural events like the Glastonbury Festival and the Rivermead Womad Music Festival, showing off her dance skills.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article 5 Things That Make Rammstein’s Live Shows Unforgettable

Trending

Sebastian Bach Chooses Family Over Touring After Recent Marital Troubles

Sebastian Bach is wrapping up his fall 2024 tour for his latest album, 'Child Within

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lost your password?