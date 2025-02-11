Ted Nugent Faced Criticism After Slamming Kendrick Lamar

Ted Nugent attempted to criticize Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, but the response didn’t go as planned.

The rocker took to X, simply writing, “Hey Kendrick Lamar you suck!”

However, his post quickly backfired as users brought up his past, particularly his alleged relationship with an underage girlfriend. One user commented, “Ted is a pedo, so it makes sense he’s on team Drake.” Another added, “Sounds like you took offense to some things he said. Perhaps about the ‘a minor’ part.”

Others continued calling out Nugent, with one user stating, “Of course, a pedophile would hate the halftime show because it was about people like you.” Another referenced his song ‘Jailbait,’ quoting the lyrics: ‘Well, I don’t care if you’re just thirteen, you look too good to be true.’

hey Kendrick Lamar you suck! — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) February 10, 2025

Nugent’s Past With Underage Girlfriend

Nugent was accused of being a pedophile after two women revealed having sex with him when they were underage. Courtney Love also revealed having oral sex with Nugent when she was 12 years old.

The allegations against Nugent began when he met a 17-year-old Hawaiian girl named Pele Massa. Nugent was 30 when he and Massa met and started dating.

In a 1988 interview, Nugent admitted to having adopted the girl with the ‘blessing’ of her parents.

‘I Never Adopted Anybody’

Years later, Nugent denied those claims, saying he never adopted anyone. “‘Nugent adopted a nine year-old-girl.’ I never adopted anybody in my life. Don’t you see they are incapable of debating me because they see when they sit, they’re smartest wittiest people on me? I eat their face. It’s so beautiful. Even if I was a complete dirtbag, just the way I stomp the sh*t out of liberals who try to debate me, you have to love me for that. Don’t you just love me for that? I love me for that most of all,” he said.

“No one is able to debate me without getting their ass handed to them. They know that, so they have to lie. And once in a while on my Facebook, ‘I know Ted Nugent is a draft, he’s a coward.’ False. ‘Nugent adopted a girl.’ I never adopted anybody in my life,” the musician added.

Nugent’s attempt to insult Lamar backfired as his past took the spotlight.