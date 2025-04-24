Iron Maiden Promises Unprecedented Show Design For Upcoming Tour

Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden’s frontman, discussed the band’s upcoming tour plans during an interview at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. The conversation took place on April 21, 2025, as part of MI’s Conversation Series with host Ryan J. Downey. The interview revealed significant changes to the band’s live performance approach.

“The show that we’ve designed is unlike any other Iron Maiden show we’ve ever done,” Dickinson said. “I should not say anymore, ’cause once we get to the first two shows in Budapest, then everyone will be all over the social media saying what they think about it.”

“But I’m really excited. It’s like a whole new chapter for us, this new show,” he continued. “And we’ve never really done a kind of greatest-hits tour. And if there was one, then this would certainly be it. I mean, the first 25, 30 minutes, I kid you not, is gonna blow people’s minds. They’re [gonna go], ‘I can’t believe they’re playing that, that, that.'”

The band shared these exclusive details during the Musicians Institute’s MI Conversation Series. These revelations emerge at a crucial time as the band prepares for one of their most ambitious tours.

50th Anniversary Celebration

The Iron Maiden’s official website announced the Run For Your Lives World Tour will launch on May 27, 2025, in Budapest, Hungary. This milestone event celebrates the band’s 50th anniversary.

The tour’s setlist will showcase material from Iron Maiden’s first nine studio albums. Fans can expect to hear several songs that have never been performed live before.

Significant Lineup Change

Tour documentation confirms this will be the band’s first major tour without longtime drummer Nicko McBrain since the 1983 World Piece Tour. Simon Dawson of British Lion has stepped in as drummer following McBrain’s retirement from touring in December 2024.

Tour Structure And Legacy

The tour announcement page highlights a departure from Iron Maiden’s traditional approach. Previous tours typically promoted their newest albums. This greatest-hits format celebrates their five-decade legacy. Fans will experience rare performances of classic tracks that haven’t appeared in live shows for years.