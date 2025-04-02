Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Names Metallica’s ‘Lulu’ As His Preferred Album

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne revealed his favorite Metallica album in a recent interview with Loudwire. He expressed admiration for their 2011 collaboration with Lou Reed, one of the band’s most controversial releases.

“If I had to pick one album of Metallica to listen to, it would be ‘Lulu,'” Osborne stated. “That’s the one because it’s so different and such a head-scratcher for most people out there.”

“I’m really, really happy and proud that those guys would do something like that with Lou Reed,” he continued. “They all had storied careers long before that, let these people do what they want. Don’t give them sh*t for being different. You’re getting them sh*t for shifting out of the mainstream? That’s f*cked up.”

Osborne’s defense of the experimental album contributes to ongoing discussions about its impact on the music industry and fans.

Critical Reception

Documentation from historical records shows ‘Lulu’ encountered strong backlash from critics and fans at launch. The reaction mirrored the controversy surrounding Lou Reed’s 1975 album ‘Metal Machine Music.’

The album earned recognition in select music circles. It secured the ninth position in The Wire’s 2011 year-end poll.

Industry Support

Music publication Loudwire noted several influential industry figures supported the album’s artistic vision. David Bowie particularly championed the work, declaring it Reed’s greatest achievement.

The collaboration merged Metallica’s heavy metal expertise with Reed’s avant-garde style. This fusion challenged traditional musical boundaries.

Legacy And Impact

Coverage in The Wire highlighted how the album’s experimental nature continues to fuel discussions about artistic freedom in metal music.

‘Lulu’ remains a controversial entry in both artists’ catalogs. The album stands as proof of their commitment to creative exploration beyond commercial success.