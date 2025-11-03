John 5 Reveals Thousands of Rare KISS Artifacts in Private Collection

Guitarist John 5 has unveiled his private KISS museum, offering fans an inside look at one of the most extensive collections of KISS memorabilia ever assembled. The collection is showcased in a special YouTube tour, highlighting treasures from the band’s iconic makeup era between 1973 and 1983.

Featuring around 5,000 rare items, the museum traces the band’s theatrical legacy in meticulous detail. “I probably have a little over 5,000 pieces from 73 to 83, I would say,” John 5 shared. “I guess it started when I was a little kid and I got my first album, which was ‘Love Gun.’ And then I started getting the dolls and the trash can and all that stuff.”

Among the standout artifacts are Gene Simmons’ original Destroyer boots, Paul Stanley’s Hotter Than Hell belt, Ace Frehley’s silver cape, and Peter Criss’ green fur coat—complete with real hair. Beyond simply acquiring memorabilia, John 5 has dedicated years to documenting the history behind each piece.

“I just started collecting when I was a kid because I have a collective soul, I just was collecting throughout the years, and I really enjoyed it,” he explained. “I just kept collecting and just kept on building and building. And what I want to do is not just build this huge collection, but really document everything. I have tons of paperwork, like contracts of their shows or any appearances, artwork, and how they made things. So, it’s just such a huge, massive pile of documentation.”

John 5’s commitment to preserving KISS’s legacy goes far beyond fandom. What began as a childhood passion has evolved into a deeply researched historical archive.

According to Revolver Magazine, the museum includes delicate and rare promotional items like “KISS Scream Machine” cups, Japanese cassette box sets with collector binoculars, and MEGO dolls. It also features original ticket stubs, tour itineraries, backstage passes, outfits, jewelry, buttons, promoter shirts, jackets, towels, and even Halloween masks from the 1975 tour. Among the most prized artifacts are the first-ever handmade KISS t-shirt and the original Alive! bass drum head, which John 5 rescued from a flood in Michigan.

Now the guitarist for Mötley Crüe and Rob Zombie, John 5 has turned his lifelong passion into a full-fledged KISS museum in California, where he personally guides visitors through the collection. V13 described it as one of the most comprehensive KISS archives ever assembled, underscoring John 5’s dedication to preserving rock history. Through his careful curation, he ensures that the glam rock spirit that first inspired him continues to influence generations of fans and musicians to come.