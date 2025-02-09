News

John Lydon Explains Why He Called Steve Jones’ Guitar Playing ‘Borderline Falling Apart’

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Public Image Ltd./Instagram - Steve Jones/Instagram

John Lydon recently sat down with Classic Album Review and discussed his former bandmate Steve Jones’ guitar playing, describing it as ‘borderline falling apart.’

When his comment was mentioned, Lydon defended it. “I love the learning part in between the notes. That’s what gave it more space and actually more aggression and made it more listenable to me,” he said.

“I thought I thought the pair of us matched beautifully,” Lydon admitted. “It’s just a personality clash got in the way and that’s the end of that, that he’s not able to change positions because he doesn’t do very much deep thinking.”

The Sex Pistols went their separate ways after they split, until a TV series about their history, Pistol, was released in 2022. Lydon tried to stop the show by filing an unsuccessful lawsuit against his former bandmates.

In November, Jones explained why he hasn’t spoken to Lydon in over sixteen years. “2008 was the last time I spoke to him,” Jones told Rockonteurs. “We did 30 shows around Europe. We did a bunch of festivals and all that, Japan, Australia. We ended up at Hammersmith Odeon, Hammersmith Apollo, and then we had one more show in the Basque country and that was it.”

Their final concert together was on September 5, 2008. I was done after that, no more,” he added. “Too much. Too old, too much, not enough done.”

In other news, the Sex Pistols are back with a new singer. Original members Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock reunited without Lydon for a new tour. Frank Carter has replaced Lydon as the singer.

While the Sex Pistols continue their shows, Lydon is preparing for a tour in the UK and Ireland in 2025. He will be performing in England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

According to a press release, Lydon’s shows this year will include reflections on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited, his art, and his life story in informal evenings of conversation and audience interaction.

